Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: September 17, 2022

Total Number of Head: 589

Total Sales: $470,049.92

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 392

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 204.00 to 209.00 AVG: 204.00

401-600 lbs 60.00 to 193.00 AVG: 180.00

601-800 lbs 85.00 to 173.50 AVG: 156.00

801-1399 lbs 95.00 to 163.00 AVG: 122.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 90.00 to 207.00 AVG: 186.00 401-600 lbs 159.00 to 182.00 AVG: 168.00

601-800 lbs 90.00 to 156.00 AVG: 138.00

801-1399 lbs 84.00 to 100.00 AVG: 94.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 43.00 to 161.00 AVG: 139.00

401-600 lbs 64.00 to 157.00 AVG: 149.00

601-800 lbs 65.00 to 161.00 AVG: 138.00

801-1199 lbs 40.00 to 111.00 AVG: 93.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 100

COWS: 35.00 to 97.00 AVG: 66.00

BULLS: 84.00 to 109.00 AVG: 97.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 26 Sold by Head 20.00 to 175.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 10 Sold by Pound 80.00 to 170.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 6 10.00 to 230.00 AVG: 110.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 8 500.00 to 1550.00 AVG: 1150.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 33 525.00 to 1175.00 AVG: 950.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1025.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 5 36.00 to 75.00 AVG: 62.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Sep 15, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 369 head

Feeder Steers 137 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 176.00

300- 400 176.00

400- 500 169.00

500- 600 131.00-160.50

600- 700 153.00-158.00

700- 800 146.00-147.00

800- 900 151.00

900-1000 132.00

1000-1100 107.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 182.00

300- 400 183.00

400- 500 169.00-170.00

500- 600 128.00-141.00

600- 700 155.00

700- 800 151.00-152.00

800- 900 151.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 13 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

200- 300 87.00

300- 400 114.00

400- 500 75.00-80.00

500- 600 82.50-112.50

600- 700 92.00-102.00

900-1000 80.00

Feeder Heifers 110 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 157.00

300- 400 155.00

400- 500 142.00-155.00

500- 600 147.00

600- 700 137.00

700- 800 136.00

800- 900 143.75

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 149.00-152.00

300- 400 110.00-142.00

400- 500 110.00-138.00

500- 600 143.00

600- 700 137.00-140.00

Feeder Bulls 109 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 175.00

300- 400 170.00

400- 500 166.00-176.00

500- 600 156.50

600- 700 125.00-132.00

700- 800 118.00

800- 900 121.00

900-1000 100.00-107.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 171.50

400- 500 164.00

500- 600 154.00

600- 700 123.00

700- 800 127.00

800- 900 115.00

900-1000 75.00-100.00

Slaughter Cattle 67 head

Slaughter Cows 57 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 62.00-72.00

1200-1600 70.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 86.00-100.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-83.00

1200-2000 82.00-85.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 85.00-86.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 65.00-73.00

850-1200 68.00-78.00

Slaughter Bulls 10 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 91.00-95.00

1500-2500 102.00-106.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 100.00

1500-2500 112.00-117.00

Cows Returned To Farm 53 head

Medium and Large 1, 3-10 years old

850-1155 850.00-1275.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 16 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-10 years old with calves 150-350 lbs

900-1200 700.00-1200.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 11 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 125.00 per head

100- 130 300.00

Wythe County Livestock Video Sale for Thu Sep 15, 2022

Feeder Cattle 729 (Steers 235, Heifers 494)

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

235 800-900 852 174.00-175.75 175.18

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

59 800-900 850 156.00 156.00

37 900-1000 986 143.75 143.75

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

278 700-800 722 155.00-166.50 160.63

120 800-900 838 155.50 155.50

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Sep 16, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 713 head

Feeder Steers 300 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 187.50

300- 400 173.00-190.00

400- 500 165.00-189.00

500- 600 145.00-181.00

600- 700 155.00-170.00

700- 800 154.00-160.00

800- 900 148.00

900-1000 140.00

1000-1100 120.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 150.00-173.00

300- 400 177.50-189.00

400- 500 141.00-167.00

500- 600 146.00-174.00

600- 700 152.00-167.00

700- 800 164.00-168.00

1000-1100 103.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 18 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

300- 400 106.00

400- 500 100.00

500- 600 125.00-149.00

600- 700 104.00-129.00

700- 800 116.00-129.00

800- 900 119.00

Feeder Heifers 295 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 137.50

300- 400 121.00-171.00

400- 500 147.00-169.00

500- 600 145.00-170.00

600- 700 145.00-148.00

700- 800 100.00-146.00

800- 900 117.00-148.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 144.00-155.00

300- 400 130.00-171.00

400- 500 140.00-164.00

500- 600 130.00-163.00

600- 700 129.00-160.00

700- 800 90.00-151.00

800- 900 103.00

Feeder Bulls 100 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 170.00

300- 400 150.00-190.00

400- 500 155.00-183.00

500- 600 140.00-150.00

600- 700 136.00-140.00

700- 800 140.00-148.00

800- 900 121.00-135.00

900-1000 114.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 175.00-177.50

300- 400 150.00-190.00

400- 500 161.00-184.00

500- 600 144.00-159.00

600- 700 120.00-153.00

700- 800 138.00-142.00

800- 900 114.00-140.00

900-1000 95.00

Slaughter Cattle 165 head

Slaughter Cows 125 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 72.00-77.00

1200-1600 75.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 83.00-91.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 80.00-87.00

1200-2000 82.00-88.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 90.00-94.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 53.00-62.00

850-1200 50.00-72.00

Slaughter Bulls 40 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 90.00-97.00

1500-2500 102.00-110.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 100.00-109.00

1500-2500 114.00-119.00

Cows Returned To Farm 10 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old

850-1200 570.00-975.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 1 pair

Medium and Large 1, 6 years old with 300 lb calf

1300 1300.00 per pair

