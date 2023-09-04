Hunter Romano’s volleyballers turned in another impressive performance last Tuesday as the Bears turned away homestanding Graham in three sets 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. The win pushed the Bears to 2-0 for the young season.

Kendall Worley followed her big effort in the win over Rural Retreat by pacing the offensive attack with 13 kills. Chloe Dillow finished with 18 assists for the Bears while Ashlyn Clemons and Tinley Worley anchored the defense by picking up 16 and 12 digs, respectively. Sierra Trail added six kills to the win.

Romano stressed that the highlight of the match was his team’s strong serving. Out of 67 attempted serves, only four missed their mark. Jayla Morgan stood tall there as she served 23 times with one ace. Tinley Worley aced three times for the Bears.

Bland County claimed a clean sweep for the evening as the junior varsity Bears toppled the G-Girls 25-23, 25-22 in a thriller snd the middle school club scored an equally exciting win by coming away 25-21, 25-22 victors.

Bland County takes down Pioneers 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15

Bland County made it three straight wins to open the season as the Bears claimed a 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15 triumph over visiting Fort Chiswell last Thursday in Bland.

Ashlyn Clemons paced a good defensive effort by the Bears with 22 digs. Teammate Tinley Worley contributed 21 digs and Brooke Taylor blocked three at the net.

“Fort Chiswell has a couple in the middle I was a little worried about and they both played well,” Bears coach Hunter Romano stated. “But our defense was able to handle it with 81 digs and five blocks.”

Kendall Worley continued her aggressive play offensively with a team-best 11 kills and added 10 digs. Tinley Worley added seven kills with Sierra Trail and Addison Meyers getting seven each. Chloe Dillow matched her season high with 29 assists for the Bears to go along with 14 digs.

“Dillow is huge for us right now and she’s making all the right decisions with the ball,” Romano said. “She has been able to spread our offense out which is great as we have four or five players that put the ball down consistently.”

The win gave the Bears a 1-0 MED mark and 3-0 overall while Fort Chiswell dropped to 0-1, 4-3 overall. Fort Chiswell did manage to get wins in both the junior varsity and middle school contests.

Lebanon, John Battle claim wins at Through the Pines Invitational

Homestanding Lebanon and John Battle were the team winners in last Wednesday’s Through the Pines Invitational XC meet held at Lebanon Primary School in Lebanon. Twenty-eight schools were represented at the meet.

The Pioneers finished with 26 points in the meet to outdistance runner-up Lee, which finished with 69 points. Union finished third with 83 points and was followed by Castlewood with 107 and Virginia with 174 to complete the top five places.

In the girls race, John Battle claimed the top spot with 52 points with Rural Retreat placing second with 91 points. Hurley finished third at 96 with Virginia fourth with 98 and John I. Burton rounding out the top five with 101 points.

Individually for the boys, Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell crossed the line with a run of 16:18. Grundy’s Keyston Hartford placed second at 17:06 with Union’s Dorian Almer in third at 17:29, Lebanon’s Eli Taylor fourth at 17:36, and Marion’s Domenic Bruzzo-Morello in fifth, finishing the course at 17:40.

Bland County, which placed seventh in the field with 194, had Tyler Boone run 11th at 18:34. Teammate Bryce Miller was 16th at 19:07 followed by Kary Romano in 24th at 19:44, Abram Quesenberry at 26:58 in 105th place, and Calvin Nelson in 107th at 27:17. The race featured 127 participants.

Shelby Stanley of Eastside captured the win in the girls 5k with a run of 22:10. Council had Ella Rasnake cross in second place a second back at 22:11 with Ruby Hoerter of Marion in third at 22:51. Chilhowie’s Tess Somervell was fourth at 23:06 with Amelia Lewis of Thomas Walker coming home fifth at 23:19. Bland County’s Jocelyn Parks brought in a 10th place run of 24:15.

Rural Retreat had Kylea Davis finish eighth at 23:57 with Olivia Bailey crossing in 25th at 26:06, Olivia Crigger in 33rd at 26:37, Elaina Terry in 51st at 29:06, and Lydia Brewer in 54th at 29:46. The field featured 85 runners.

In the middle school races, Bland County’s Calan Parks came in 17th in the 1.7-mile run at 12:55 and Kenzie Parker ran 21st in the girls race at 15:18. The Bears’ Bryson Parker finished second in the elementary boys event with a time of 3:58, 20 seconds off the winning pace of Lebanon’s Mason Tincher at 3:38.

Hilltoppers sweep Becky Selfe 5k held in Glade Spring

Science Hill High School from Johnson City swept the Becky Selfe Invitational 5k’s held last Saturday at PH-Glade Spring HS in Glade Spring.

The Hilltopper boys finished with 31 points, well ahead of Abingdon with 53 points. Lee was third with 78 markers followed by David Crockett TN at 107 and Virginia with 155. Bland County notched a sixth-place finish with 176 points.

For the girls, Science Hill tallied 33 points for a three-point victory over David Crockett. Third went to Abingdon with 80 points with John Battle in fourth with 139 and homestanding PH-Glade Spring claiming fifth place with 144 points.

Individually in the girls event, Elaina Bakker crossed in first place with a time of 19:38. Second place went to Maggie Bellamy of David Crockett at 19:49 followed by Ava Nutter of Science Hill at 20:20, Hannah McLain of David Crockett at 21:04, and Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy at 21:13.

Bland County’s Jocelyn Parks came to the line in 19th with a run of 23:07. Rural Retreat had Kylea Davis in 24th at 24:21 with teammates Olivia Crigger in 47th and Olivia Bailey in 48th with runs of 26:29 and 27:12, respectively. The Indians’ Elaina Terry was 58th at 20:20 with Lydia Brewer in 60th at 30:08.

Capturing the boys title was Gregory Poisson of Abingdon at 16:29. Science Hill claimed the second-through-fourth spots as Owen Johnson was second [16:51], Evan Holbrook third [17:11], and Nate Powell in fourth [17:21}. Marion’s Domenic Bruzzo-Morello nailed down fifth at 17:43.

Bland County had six runners in the field with the top finishing Bear being Tyler Boone at 18:24 in 12th place. Bryce Miller crossed in 23rd place at 18:53 followed by Kary Romano in 28th [19:12] as both established new PR’s. Chase Parker came in 69th [24:40], Abram Quesenberry at 27:24 for 80th, and Calvin Nelson at 27:57 for 81st.

Rural Retreat had three participants with Talan Hammack finishing 51st at 21:26, Owen Chatterton in 71st [24:52, Jacob Howard in 78th [27:07], and Jayden Winbourne 82nd at 29:25.

In the boys middle school 1.5-miler, Graham’s Wyatt Kirkpatrick placed first at 9:54 with teammate Chase Cumbow in second at 10:38. Bland County’s Calan Parks came across in 11th at 12:19.

For the girls, Skylar Oakley of Bristol MS placed first at 12:44 with India Collins of Princeton MS a second in arrears at 12:45. Bland County’s Kenzie Parker took 41st with a run of 18:51.