Town Council requested that a meet-and-greet session be set up for James Spraker and Betsy Trevillian, both of whom are being considered for a five-year appointment to the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum Advisory Board.

The person appointed will replace Jean Lester, whose term expires on Monday and who isn’t eligible for re-appointment. The new term will expire on July 31, 2028.

Spraker is a charter and current member of the Historical Society, a published genealogist, a member of the Wythe County Genealogical and Historical Association, volunteer with the Wytheville Department of Museums and chair of the Assessions Committee.

Trevillian is Treasurer of the Wythe County Historical Society and a charter member. She also serves on Agape Food Pantry, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and has done a good bit of volunteer work at the Homestead.

Council also approved an increase in the number of members on the Wytheville Tree Advisory Committee from five to seven.

Alma Watson, chair of the tree committee, said that the group committed to recognizing historical and unique trees in town at the end of COVID. Once the idea caught on, it caught fire and became quite a commitment. The group is working on a brochure and are looking to have more participation.