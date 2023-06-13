Virginia State Police on Tuesday released the names of those who had been killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on June 8.

According to the VSP, the crash that killed two people – one from Rural Retreat and another from Georgia – sent two others to the hospital. The wreck occurred at 8:10 p.m. near the 73-mile marker on I-81.

Police said a 2018 Ford Fiesta was traveling south on the interstate when it ran off the right side and overcorrected before running off the left side. At that point, the Fiesta crossed the median into the northbound lanes, where it struck a tractor-trailer and a 2008 Honda GL 1899 motorcycle.

The driver of the Fiesta, Brittney L. Connatser, 38, of Rural Retreat died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. A 44-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Ivan I. Kononchuk, 56, of Tucker, Georgia, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, Oksana P. Shore, 48, of Tucker died at the scene. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 51-year-old male from Texas, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.