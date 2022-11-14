Miss Food City pageant planned

Miss Food City has become one of the most sought-after titles for young women across the region. The winner will represent Food City at events throughout the coming year, including the Food City Dirt Race and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

This year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory.

Miss Food City 2023 will receive $3,000 cash, a $1,200 scholarship from Rave Hair Styling Products, a Mani/Pedi and Massage from Dragonfly Spa and other prizes.

Pageant tickets are $10 each. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.foodcity.com/MissFoodCity. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event. A number of exciting door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, including tickets to the Food City Dirt Race, Ripley’s Attractions, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Anakeesta, Wonderworks, and Titanic, along with Food City Gift Cards and prizes from Dragonfly Spa, Rave Hair Styling Products, Deer Ridge Mountain Resort, and Jackson Mountain Homes.

The pageant is sponsored by WXBQ-96.9 FM 24 Carrot Country and directed by the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefitting their sponsored projects/charities.