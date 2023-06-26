I moved to Wythe County 22 years ago, just an hour away from the coal fields of Lee County, where Barbara Kingsolver set her latest novel, Demon Copperhead. While I've learned a lot about the people of the Virginia mountains, Demon Copperhead taught me even more. In writing Copperhead, Kingsolver (author of another influential book for me, The Poisonwood Bible) aspired to create the "great American Appalachian novel." I think she succeeded, and I'm not the only one. Demon Copperhead was a Goodreads Choice Award nominee for 2022 and recently won the Pulitzer Prize.

Demon Copperhead is a close re-write of David Copperfield, Charles Dickens' autobiographical novel about a young man navigating institutional poverty. Both books explore the role of class and upbringing, but Kingsolver hits on particularly modern challenges, including the pitfalls of foster care and the influence of the opiate marketing machine on the people of southwest Virginia.

Set in the 1990s, Kingsolver's novel follows Demon, a boy born on the floor of a single wide trailer to a mother plagued by drug addiction and bad choices. Demon eventually lands in the foster care system, finding himself living with people who often do not care about him, just the check he brings in and the cheap labor he can provide. While bouncing through foster homes, Demon encounters a rotating crew of social workers and learns at a young age how to numb his pain with drugs.

Demon painfully and vividly describes experiences, often mentioning an unmet hunger gnawing at his soul, and he resents the "city folk" who have used and abandoned the people of Lee County and rural places like it. He sketches comic book super heroes who come to save the people of his community. Once he gets to high school, Demon earns some respect in the cherished lights of the high school football field, but an injury sidelines his athletic promise and threatens to ruin his life.

I loved the prose of Demon Copperhead, specifically, Demon's voice. Although the novel details lots of dark moments, Demon's voice carries the story. He is witty, observant, and unapologetic. A review on Goodreads called Demon's voice "unauthentic." I disagree. I hear echoes of Demon's words in conversations at my local Walmart, greetings at the Farmer's Market, and discussions of local gossip, politics, and sports.

Demon Copperhead sheds insight about the people and culture of Appalachia. Like many areas of southwest Virginia, Lee County has long been manipulated by outside powers. The coal industry took advantage of the natural resources of the mountains, leaving the people with black dust in their lungs and little financial gain to show for their hard work. Then, the opioid industry exploited the pain and suffering of the Appalachian people. Like so many issues today, opioid addiction is a complicated problem. Kingsolver's writing brings the multiple facets of addiction into the light.

Even though Demon faces significant challenges, he finds friends and role models to help him navigate his troubles. The novel shows how the good intentions and efforts of just a few people in Demon's life can have a lasting influence on his choices, and subsequently, his survival.

Demon finds comfort and solace in nature, and the novel highlights one of the region's best assets: its natural beauty. The rolling mountains of Appalachia, green in summer and vibrant in fall, truly inspire awe and wonder. Many mornings I walk my dogs down the quiet country road by my farm and smile with joy at the beauty and texture of the land that surrounds me.

Kingsovler does a great job of capturing the contrast between rural and city living. When visiting Atlanta, Demon says: “Hundreds of people passed by outside, hugging their coats around them, looking at their feet walking fast. I wondered what they were taking for the brain alarm bell that goes off in a place like this, where not one thing you see is alive, except more people… No morning songs but car horns and jackhammers, all the mountains of steel beam construction.”

With all those praises laid out, I will say the story dragged at times. While Demon is an engaging hero, and I always pulled for him, I would have liked a tighter plot. Demon Copperhead is truly a character study, not just of Demon, but of the culture and morale of a people often disrespected and undervalued by "the powers that be." With 546 pages and some heavy topics, Demon Copperhead demands a serious reading commitment. And while the dark themes can depress you, I encourage you to push through to the end. There is light at the end of Demon’s journey.