A Physician Assistant at the Wythe County Community Hospital was named the TeamHealth 2023 Advanced Practice Clinician for LifePoint Group Emergency Medicine.
Sara Kalies serves as lead advanced practice clinicians for emergency medicine at the hospital and has worked for TeamHealth for 13 years.
“Sara is a driving force in the emergency department,” said Vicki Parks, Wythe County Community Hospital chief executive officer. “Sara is an advocate for her patients, and she helps Wythe County Community Hospital live out our mission of making the community healthier. She is deserving of this honor.”