Following a Wednesday filing deadline, Smyth County’s Republican Party has firmed up much of its slate for the November general election. However, three races will be decided by a Party Canvass in May.

Notable in the slate of candidates unopposed for the Republican nomination is a newcomer to the Republican Party. Charlie Atkins, who had previously run as a Democrat, is now on the GOP’s ticket.

Thursday, Adam Tolbert, the Smyth County Republican Committee chair, said, “We are pleased to welcome Charlie Atkins to the Republican Party. I congratulate him on both filing to become a member of the Smyth County Republican Party and receiving the nomination as the Republican candidate for Board of Supervisors in the Atkins District. As we’ve seen in recent years, the values and beliefs of the Democratic Party have drastically changed to a more leftward direction. I commend elected officials like Mr. Atkins who have made the bold move to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party as they believe it is the political party that more closely represents their values and beliefs.”

Atkins had not responded to a request for comment by press time.

In 2021, Sheriff Chip Shuler also switched his affiliation to the Republican Party in 2021.

Candidates who were seeking the Republican Party’s nomination had a pre-filing deadline of Wednesday, March 15.

The uncontested nominations, according to a news release, will now advance to the Nov. 7 General Election. They include Shuler, Phillip “Bucky” Louis Blevins Jr. for commonwealth’s attorney, Lori Hester Deel for treasurer, Kris Ratliff for the Park District seat on the board of supervisors, Atkins for the Atkins District seat, and William Jason Parris for the Rye Valley board seat.

The Rye Valley seat is now held by Deel.

The nominations for three seats, the release said, were contested and the final nominees will be decided in a Saturday, May 6, canvass that will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Thomas Bridge Road in Marion.

Canvass voters will decide the party’s nominee for clerk of the circuit court, which is being sought by Michael A. Kravitz and Eric Edward Davidson. They will also select their candidate for commissioner of the revenue between Bradley Allen Powers and Teddie Joe Snodgrass. Finally, the party will determine the candidate for the North Fork District seat on the board of supervisors. Canvass voters will choose between Ricky Allen Billings and Oliver Edwin Briggs. For the supervisor seat race, only registered voters from the North Fork District may cast a vote.

The seat is currently held by Phil Stevenson.

The release explained that a party canvass, also called a firehouse primary, is like a primary election, except it is run by the party at an established central polling place.

Those who want to vote in the canvass must present a proper photo ID, sign the pledge to support Republican candidates, and must be properly registered voters. They are given a paper ballot to mark and deposit into a ballot box. Voters will leave after casting their ballot.

The results are tallied on site. The individual with the most votes in each race wins the party’s nomination.

Rules will be established for the conduct of the canvass and each candidate will be permitted to appoint observers to witness the canvass while it is in progress and during the vote counting, noted the release.