All these decades later, I still remember the frustration of a guidance counselor discouraging me from my dream of college. When I pushed forward anyway, the memory of another leader telling me that I shouldn’t expect to get grades better than Cs resulted in a grudge that lasted for years. Every semester when the dean’s list came out, I possessed a burning desire to mail a copy to him.

Fortunately, other voices in my family and community assured me that college was the right path. I’m so grateful to them because my time in college opened up the world and simultaneously helped me realize that our Appalachian Highlands are truly God’s country and the place I choose to call home. These memories came rushing back late last week as I pondered the opportunities now available to Smyth County students and one of the best pieces of news I’ve had the privilege to share with the community in nearly 35 years – that of Smyth Promise.

Over the last year or so, leaders of Smyth County and the Smyth County Community Foundation formed a partnership to ensure that finances won’t be an obstacle to local high school grads attending either Wytheville Community College or Virginia Highlands Community College.

After other financial aid is applied, Smyth Promise will cover the last dollars necessary for a Smyth County child to get a community college education.

That’s a promise that obviously will help many individual students and their families, but it’s also so much more.

It’s a promise that will bolster the workforce, and a strengthened workforce betters economic development opportunities.

It’s a promise that could well lower the county’s poverty numbers. The scholarship program applies not just to traditional degrees but also to specialty skills training and certificates, opening up so many pathways. It’s a promise that may improve the community’s health. The more equipped a person is, the better able they are to care and advocate for themselves. It’s a promise that has the potential to break generational poverty for many and a generational feeling that there’s nothing good here and that government can’t help.

It’s a promise that may inspire other localities. After all, Smyth County is the first locality in the Virginia Highlands Community College service area to offer such a scholarship.

It’s a promise that shows caring leadership is alive and at work in our community and world.

It’s a promise of hope, and that is perhaps one that we all need most.