The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, on behalf of the Virginia Resource Advisory Committee (RAC), is now accepting proposals for projects that benefit natural resources in Bland, Smyth, Bath and Alleghany counties.

The Virginia RAC will have approximately $89,500 to recommend for projects made available through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS) Title II Program.

The Virginia RAC works closely with the USDA Forest Service to recommend Title II projects that will benefit forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources; maintain roads, trails, and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds.

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will accept proposals through Monday, May 15. Title II projects must be located on National Forest System (NFS) Lands or on other nearby lands if the project will benefit resources on NFS lands. Projects can be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements, or by open-bid contracting with individuals and corporations.

The proposal application and process guidance is available on the VA RAC webpage. Submit completed project proposal to the public affairs office at SM.FS.GWJNF-PA@usda.gov. For general questions about the application process, contact Public Affairs Specialist Jennifer Hummel at jennifer.hummel@usda.gov.

“We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with local communities on projects that benefit the public lands on which our communities rely,” said Forest Supervisor Job Timm.

The Virginia RAC will begin reviewing projects for possible funding when they meet in July. The Virginia RAC is a 15-member committee representing diverse views and partners. Members provide advice and recommend funding for projects consistent with the Act.

For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, visit its website and follow the agency on Twitter and Facebook.