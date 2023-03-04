The Abingdon Farmers Market will start the 2023 season at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion on Saturday, April 1. Its new hours are 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Tuesday Market will start April 5, running 3-6 p.m. The market is located at 100 Remsburg Dr. in Abingdon.

This year, the market is expected to expand with more than 75 vendors signed up. At times, vendors will be on The Fields-Penn 1860 House Lawn. There will be 40 to 60 vendors from local farms, aquaponic, hydroponic, artisans, crafters, and prepared food/hot food vendors set up to sell their goods and to promote fresh local food throughout the community.

The Saturday market will run through the last Saturday in October.

The Tuesday market will operate until the last Tuesday in September.

The AFM Holiday Farmers Market will begin the first Saturday in November through the Saturday before Christmas, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The AFM Winter Market is open on the first and third Saturdays of January, February, and March, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Interested individuals can pre-order from vendors at https://www.facebook.com/groups/AbingdonFarmersMarketDirect/.

Visit the market website at www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com or follow it on Facebook.