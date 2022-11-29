High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GAME RESULTS—
Saturday Nov. 19
2022 Class 1 state tournament
At Salem Civic Center, Salem
Championship final
Auburn def. Rappahannock 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20
*Auburn wins Class 1 championship for fourth straight season.
FOOTBALL
GAME RESULTS—
Friday/Saturday Nov. 18/19
2022 Class 1 playoffs
Region A semifinals
People are also reading…
Essex 49, Westmoreland 0
King & Queen Central 28, Northumberland 12
Region B semifinals
Riverheads 47, Sussex Central 20
Lunenburg Central 15, Buffalo Gap 14
Region C semifinals
Grayson County 21, Galax 14
George Wythe 48, Narrows 28
Region D semifinals
PH-Glade Spring 42, Holston 7
Grundy 32, Lebanon 0
Friday/Saturday Nov. 25/26
Region A final
Essex 46, King & Queen Central 0
*Essex advances to face Riverheads in state semifinals for fourth time in last five seasons
Region B final
Riverheads 42, Lunenburg Central 13
*Riverheads advances to state semifinals for 8th straight season
Region C final
George Wythe 48, Grayson County 28
*George Wythe wins first regional title since 2016
Region D final
Grundy 30, PH-Glade Spring 19
*Grundy wins first regional title since 2002
UPCOMING GAMES—
Saturday Dec. 3
Class 1 semifinals
Essex (13-0) at Riverheads (10-1)
*Riverheads seeking 8th straight championship game appearance
Grundy (8-4) at George Wythe (9-3)
*George Wythe seeking championship game for first time since 2012
*Grundy seeking first-ever state championship after losing in semifinals in 2002
Saturday Dec. 10
At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salam
Championship final
Semifinal winners (12:00 pm)
BOYS BASKETBALL
UPCOMING GAMES—
Tomorrow
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Saturday Dec. 3
Bland County at Craig County
GIRLS BASKETBALL
UPCOMING GAMES—
Saturday Dec. 3
Bland County at Craig County
Tuesday Dec. 6
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS—
Monday Nov. 21
Fort Chiswell 48, Bland County 34 (boys)
Fort Chiswell 25, Bland County 20 (girls)
Tuesday Nov. 22
Bland County 46, Galax 45 (boys)
Bland County 24, Galax 14 (girls)
UPCOMING GAMES—
Tonight
Rural Retreat at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)
Tomorrow
Bland County at Giles (boys/girls doubleheader)