 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Roundup

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

GAME RESULTS—

Saturday Nov. 19

2022 Class 1 state tournament

At Salem Civic Center, Salem

Championship final

Auburn def. Rappahannock 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20

*Auburn wins Class 1 championship for fourth straight season.

FOOTBALL

GAME RESULTS—

Friday/Saturday Nov. 18/19

2022 Class 1 playoffs

Region A semifinals

People are also reading…

Essex 49, Westmoreland 0

King & Queen Central 28, Northumberland 12

Region B semifinals

Riverheads 47, Sussex Central 20

Lunenburg Central 15, Buffalo Gap 14

Region C semifinals

Grayson County 21, Galax 14

George Wythe 48, Narrows 28

Region D semifinals

PH-Glade Spring 42, Holston 7

Grundy 32, Lebanon 0

Friday/Saturday Nov. 25/26

Region A final

Essex 46, King & Queen Central 0

*Essex advances to face Riverheads in state semifinals for fourth time in last five seasons

Region B final

Riverheads 42, Lunenburg Central 13

*Riverheads advances to state semifinals for 8th straight season

Region C final

George Wythe 48, Grayson County 28

*George Wythe wins first regional title since 2016

Region D final

Grundy 30, PH-Glade Spring 19

*Grundy wins first regional title since 2002

UPCOMING GAMES—

Saturday Dec. 3

Class 1 semifinals

Essex (13-0) at Riverheads (10-1)

*Riverheads seeking 8th straight championship game appearance

Grundy (8-4) at George Wythe (9-3)

*George Wythe seeking championship game for first time since 2012

*Grundy seeking first-ever state championship after losing in semifinals in 2002

Saturday Dec. 10

At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salam

Championship final

Semifinal winners (12:00 pm)

BOYS BASKETBALL

UPCOMING GAMES—

Tomorrow

Bland County at Eastern Montgomery

Saturday Dec. 3

Bland County at Craig County

GIRLS BASKETBALL

UPCOMING GAMES—

Saturday Dec. 3

Bland County at Craig County

Tuesday Dec. 6

Bland County at Eastern Montgomery

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS—

Monday Nov. 21

Fort Chiswell 48, Bland County 34 (boys)

Fort Chiswell 25, Bland County 20 (girls)

Tuesday Nov. 22

Bland County 46, Galax 45 (boys)

Bland County 24, Galax 14 (girls)

UPCOMING GAMES—

Tonight

Rural Retreat at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)

Tomorrow

Bland County at Giles (boys/girls doubleheader)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business update

Business update

A restaurant featuring Latin American cuisine, a plus-sized clothing shop and a favorite hometown restaurant are making business news this week.