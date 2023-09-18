Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6

Homecoming was happy for Northwood as the Panthers trounced Twin Valley for the first win of the season.

Brody Waddle and Eli Williams each scored two touchdowns, while Kaleb Havens scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.

Northwood (1-3) had scored a combined 30 points in its first three games, but the offense exploded on Friday night in Saltville.

Twin Valley (1-2) got its lone touchdown via Nathaniel Deel.

Gate City 20, Marion 7

Corey Byrd took a pass from Luke Bledsoe and took it 90 yards to the end zone with 5:11 left in the first quarter and that set the tone as the Blue Devils earned a non-district victory over Marion.

Gate City (3-1) bounced back from the previous week’s surprising loss to Abingdon. Mason Hickman and Walker Hillman also had TDs for the Blue Devils.

Marion (2-2) had its two-game winning streak snapped. The lone touchdown for the Scarlet Hurricanes came with 10:22 left in the third quarter as Jordan Miller scored on a 3-yard scamper.