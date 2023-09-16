The conference was created in 2008 by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in partnership with the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the Port of Virginia and the Virginia Tech Department of Agricultural & Applied Economics.

This event will bring together farmers, exporters, policymakers and other stakeholders to discuss the latest trends in global markets and trade. The conference will feature keynote addresses from Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr; National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney; and Daniel Whitley, administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service. There also will be panel discussions about growing Virginia agricultural exports, market development opportunities in Africa and renewable fuels.