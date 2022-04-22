You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: KixBreed: Hound mixAge: 2 monthsAdoption Fee: $225Foster Location:... View on PetFinder
Kix
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Marion women have been arrested and a third Sugar Grove woman is being sought on carjacking, assault and grand larceny charges following a…
A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills through Snapchat from a supplier in California was sentenced…
As a little boy at home in Marion, Tracy Fisher loved watching action films with his dad, Walter Fisher. He never imagined that he’d one day m…
On April 4, three homeowners who live near a tract of land slated to become truck stop capable of parking 500 rigs filed a petition for a declaratory judgement asking the court to throw out the order approving that project’s special use permit.
Friday afternoon, a young father with tears threatening to spill over his eyelids walked up to the memorial for 8-year-old Niko Crosby. He loo…
The Floyd community is rallying around a five-year-old girl and her family as she undergoes treatment for an anaplastic medulloblastoma brain tumor.
Two fatal vehicle crashes claimed lives in Floyd County this week, including that of 25-year-old county resident Taylor Leigh Bedsaul. Both cr…
After an investigation that focused on drug dealers who bring drugs into Wythe County, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men th…
A house fire early Friday morning has claimed the life of a Smyth County child.
Two Marion residents and a Saltville man were recently given lengthy prison sentences for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in the area.