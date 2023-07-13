A packed house was there to enjoy bounce houses, great food, clowns and, of course, dirt-slinging action on the high half-mile clay oval.

Feature winners for the night of racing included Jerry Dillow taking the checkered flag in the Achenbach Super Streets, Kevin Atwell winning the Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini, Travis Quensenberry capturing a win in the UCAR event, Holden Crigger taking first in the KCAR race, Brandon Umberger winning the Wythe Eye Modifieds and Daniel Durham racing to first in the 602 Crate Late Model event.