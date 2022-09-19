High School Roundup

FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 2-0 3-1
Galax 1-0 3-1
Grayson County 0-0 3-0
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-0 0-3
Fort Chiswell 0-1 0-4
Giles 0-2 2-2
GAME RESULTS--
Friday Sept. 16
Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13
Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0
Radford 28, Galax 7
George Wythe 55, Carroll County 32
Giles 16, Narrows 14
Grayson County (idle)
Bland County at Rural Retreat (cancelled)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Sept. 23
Giles at Fort Chiswell
Galax at Graham
George Wythe at Rural Retreat
Marion at Grayson County
Auburn (idle)
Saturday Sept. 24
Eastern Montgomery at Bland County (cancelled)
VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Giles 4-0 8-2
Auburn 3-1 6-1
Galax 2-1 7-5
Bland County 2-2 7-2
Grayson County 2-2 6-4
Fort Chiswell 1-3 2-9
George Wythe 0-5 4-12
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Sept. 12
Bland County def. Narrows 25-21, 26-24, 25-22
Giles def. Pulaski County 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Chilhowie def. Fort Chiswell 3-1 (scores unavailable)
Tuesday Sept. 13
Bland County def. Graham 25-10, 25-20, 25-15
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-21, 25-11, 25-23
Giles def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 25-13, 25-20
Galax def. George Wythe 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13
Wednesday Sept. 14
Grayson County def. Tazewell 25-13, 25-19, 25-10
Rural Retreat def. George Wythe 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
Thursday Sept. 15
Bland County def. George Wythe 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-11
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-10
Glenvar def. Giles 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14
Grayson County def. Galax 25-12, 28-26, 23-25, 25-20
UPCOMING GAMES--
Monday Sept. 26
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Tuesday Sept. 27
Bland County at Giles
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Saturday Sept. 17
Walker’s 5k Run
At Hungry Mother State Park, Marion
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Wolf Hills Home School 39, Tennessee 98, Pulaski County 125, Auburn 149, Lee 154, Marion 161, Tazewell 168, George Wythe 175, Virginia 193, Galax 204, John Battle 210, Rye Cove 328, Rural Retreat 366.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
John Battle 56, Tennessee 63, George Wythe 73, Virginia 77, Galax 142, Rye Cove 150, Rural Retreat 153, Marion 176.
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Bluefield Recreation Park, Bluefield
Bland County at Graham Invitational
Saturday Sept. 24
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol
Bland County at Bristol Crossing
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS--
Monday Sept. 12
At Blue Ridge Country Club, Galax
Par 35
TEAM SCORES:
Galax 152, Giles 172, Auburn 173, Grayson County 195, Bland County 198.
THIS WEEK’S MATCH--
Monday Sept. 19
2022 MED championships
At Wytheville Country Club, Wytheville
Team and individual championships