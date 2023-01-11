Hamlin and CPR: the important takeaway

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation – whew, that’s a mouthful. More often we say “CPR.” And while many of us may have a basic idea of what CPR is – we picture manikins or chest thrusts or mouth to mouth resuscitation- few of us know how to do it correctly. If something good can come out of Damar Hamlin’s shocking collapse on national television, perhaps it is the powerful reminder that CPR saves lives.

Back when I practiced physical therapy, I had to get trained in CPR on a regular basis. I knew the ratio of compressions to breaths, I knew how to modify it for children and infants, I knew how to do CPR with a partner. But I don’t anymore. When I get the annual notice to Wythe County School Employees about CPR training, I blow it off. I coach young, healthy athletes. When will I need to use CPR?

The experience of 24 year old Damar Hamlin is changing my mind. How about you?

For those of you who don’t know, Damar Hamlin is a 24 year old safety who plays for the Buffalo Bills. During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, Hamlin made a tackle, got up from the tackle, took two steps, and fell backwards unconscious. His heart had stopped. Players and staff rushed around him and CPR was performed. His heartbeat was revived on the field. Emergency personnel quickly transferred him to a hospital. And now he has moved back to Buffalo and is making a, some say miraculous, recovery. The element of timing with cardiac arrest is key – the longer a person does not have blood pumping to their vital organs, the greater risk of permanent damage to those organs.

CPR saved Hamlin’s life. It also saved him from significant functional loss. And while he is still recovering, as of this writing, the doctors are surprised by his progress and optimistic about his recovery.

Doctors for Hamlin think perhaps the blow to his chest happened at just the right time, when the heart is at rest between beats, to disrupt its rhythm and stop beating. It is a very rare occurrence. And yet, it could be a wakeup call.

Let’s think about CPR and what it could mean for us in our little community if more of us were trained. CPR is an emergency procedure that uses chest compressions to mimic heart beats. Those compressions keep blood flowing to vital organs, including the brain. CPR is performed in the case of cardiac arrest – when the heart stops beating and a person is unresponsive. CPR is NOT used in the case of a heart attack, which is a blockage impeding flow to the heart. Usually a person experiencing a heart attack can still talk and breathe.

There are sobering statistics out there about CPR. According to the American Heart Association, roughly 9 in 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die. If CPR is done in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, like it was for Hamlin, it dramatically improves the chance of survival.

Also, don’t think cardiac arrest is just for nationally televised football games. According to Save a Life CPR, a website dedicated to CPR training, four out of five cardiac arrest incidents occur at home and work. So CPR could save a family member, friend, or coworker. But 70% of bystanders are hesitant to perform CPR. They feel unprepared to act.

Let’s change that. With a few hours of training, we can all be better prepared to handle this life threatening emergency. There’s even a hands only method now, no mouth to mouth required. And what about AEDs? I don’t feel comfortable handling a defibrillator. Maybe after taking a class, I would.

And you would too.

One of the things that makes our small community great is that people matter here. We take care of each other. Let’s step up our game and get trained in CPR so we can give care when it is critical. You can find nearby classes through the American Heart Association website or your local hospital.