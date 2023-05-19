Tom Jackson called her a pistol.

Her shot in the arm will help students for generations.

On Thursday afternoon, Jackson, a Carroll County attorney and former state delegate, announced that a one-time client, Janie (Dolly) Hale Gentry, had donated $1,338,000 to Wytheville Community College for scholarships and a capital improvement project.

It was the largest one-time donation since the college started.

A Grayson County native, Gentry, who died in 2018, was a teacher, school social worker, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal. She was also an author and active in her church.

Jackson, who managed her estate and got to appreciate her feisty personality, said education and kids were her passions. Her late husband, Penick, was also an educator and helped establish schools in other countries for U.S. corporations doing business there.

“They went all over the world,” Jackson said.

“Mrs. Gentry was known during her life for generosity and service to others,” Jackson said in a release. “In her death that legacy continues. She was a remarkable woman, dedicated to making her community a better place in which to live.”

According to WCC officials, the “Penick and Janie Hale Gentry Memorial Scholarship Endowment” will provide student scholarships with preference to Grayson County students.

WCC President Dean Sprinkle said the college was exploring several different options for capital improvements.

“As our world, our economy and technology continue to change at a rapid pace, the types of teaching spaces needed continues to change,” he said in a release. “This gift will help us renovate existing spaces or build, lease or purchase new types of learning spaces, on the Wytheville campus or in the Twin County area.

“WCC is truly honored that Mrs. Gentry chose – through her estate to share resources with us.”

Thursday’s announcement also kicked off the college’s 60th anniversary celebration and fundraising drive.

Upcoming activities include an anniversary gala in August and the induction of new members into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Honor.

“The amazing gift from the Gentry estate is a significant beginning to our campaign,” said Rhonda Catron-Wood, WCC’s vice president of academics and institutional advancement. “We sincerely appreciate Mrs. Gentry’s generosity.”

Founded in 1963 as a branch of Virginia Tech, WCC had 2,820 students enrolled during the most-recent academic year. The college has 92 full-time employees, including 32 full-time faculty members. The college recently announced the opening of WCC WEST in Marion, which will house several new short-term workforce programs.