Marion cruise-in participants support oncology center in memory of Price

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Marion hosted its final cruise in of the season. The farmers market pavilion and adjacent lot overflowed with classic rides, while Tri-Cities favorite Mark Larkins provided his classic “Sounds of Summer” musical entertainment for the crowd.
This event was a special one, designated to honor one of the car show organizers Randall “Pete” Price, who recently died following a battle with cancer. The Iron Warriors, Marion Downtown, and the Town of Marion partnered on the Cruise In Series all summer and asked participants to bring donations for the Smyth County Community Hospital Oncology Center in honor of Price.
On Monday, organizers Rex Anders and Kerri Davidson presented the center with a trunk-load of donations, including more than $500 cash, to assist in enhancing patient care.