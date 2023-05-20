The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is now accepting applications for $14.1 million in land conservation grants.

The foundation provides grants to support conservation in the following categories: farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

A total of $16 million for fiscal year 2024 was approved in the state budget adopted in 2023. Of that amount, $4 million automatically goes to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, leaving $12 million for VLCF grants. Another $2.1 million from previously awarded VLCF projects that came in under budget or have been withdrawn was added to that amount.

The program provides 50-50 matching grants for localities and nonprofit conservation entities. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100%.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is scheduled for June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and application will be posted at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/land-conservation/vlcf.

In November 2022, the board awarded a record $14.9 million for the fiscal year 2023 grant round to fund 40 conservation projects and protect 1,347 acres of land across the commonwealth.