Beef farmer honored for 10 years of service

Grayson County beef cattle farmer Richard L. Sutherland of Elk Creek was recognized Jan. 24 for 10 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented an award to Sutherland at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond.

As the organization’s District 2 director, Sutherland represents Farm Bureau producer members in Grayson, Smyth and Washington counties.

He is a member of the VFBF Livestock Advisory Committee, VFBF Forestry Committee and Farm Bureau’s finance committee. He is a past president of the Grayson County Farm Bureau and a member of the Carroll/Grayson Cattle Producers Association.

Sutherland attended Wytheville Community College and Virginia Tech. He and his wife, Brenda, attend Lebanon Methodist Church, where he serves on the church’s finance committee. They have one son, Matthew, who helps farm part time.

With 133,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group.