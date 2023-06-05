In her first season competing in the International Barrel Racing Association, Kylie Billings of Crockett has been flying high. In her most recent IBRA outing, May 27 at Lewisburg, West Virginia, she finished first in Youth 2D barrels, second in youth 1D poles and third in open 3D poles, competing against over 70 talented riders. She is currently running second in overall point standings in the Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series, which will have its next meet June 16-17. Action will begin Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Billing stands out in first season
