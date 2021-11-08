Located in Tazewell County, VA, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, this stately manor home sits on 15 acres of land and offers primarily one level living. You will find 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, living room & an office/den all on the main floor. A 4th full bath, several utility or storage rooms, laundry and great room are located in the basement. Outside, find a wonderful open patio for entertaining, gorgeous property views and an oversized 2 car attached garage. In addition, an income producing, well kept 1972 doublewide, with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths is also included. Additional acreage with a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom income producing home & a 4000sq feet 4 bay garage is also available and is being sold separately, see MLS # 9930668 for more information. Main home with doublewide must sell first.
3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $499,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Larry Lee “Chicago” Jones, 48 of Wytheville, was found guilty Wednesday in Wythe County Circuit Court of one count Possession of a Schedule II…
Crossroads Social House, a 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center located near Walmart and Lowe’s is open for business.
A Woodlawn man reported missing Oct. 27 was found dead inside his vehicle, down an embankment in Wythe County the afternoon of Oct. 31.
A little more than two years ago, Erik Hastings, a.k.a. Erik the Travel Guy, who has been all over the world thanks to his travel videos and n…
While much of the attention surrounding today’s election focused on the gubernatorial race, Smyth County voters cast ballots for three seats on the board of supervisors and three school board posts. However, only one of those races was contested.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Robins & Morton website at www.robinsmorton.com
The community will come together on Saturday to remember a longtime Bland County lawman who died last week at age 74.
- Updated
Located in Tazewell County, VA, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, this stately manor home sits on 15…
William Clark is known to have traveled through Southwest Virginia in 1809, a portion of the trip from Bristol to Wytheville, according to a journal he kept along the way. His spelling was atrocious but the journal notes visits and stops in places believed to be Bristol, Abingdon, Seven Mile Ford, Atkins and Wythe County.
A Wise couple who owned and operated a local real estate agency has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of defrauding multiple advance commission companies and aggravated identity theft.