Capitol Commentary Capitol Commentary: Veterans and Leadership U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Nov 9, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Veterans Day is an American tradition to honor those who have served in the armed forces of the United States. Their service is rooted in love of country and community.kAm%96D6 G2=F6D ?@E @?=J D92A6 E96 3C2G6 p>6C:42?D H9@ 6?=:DE :? >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46[ 3FE E96J 2=D@ 96=A 8F:56 @FC D6CG:46>6>36CD H9@ =2E6C 364@>6 A@=:E:42= =6256CD]k^AmkAm%9C@F89@FE p>6C:42? 9:DE@CJ[ D@>6 H9@ E2<6 E96 @2E9 E@ 6?=:DE :? @FC >:=:E2CJ =2E6C E2<6 E96 AC6D:56?E:2= @2E9 @7 @77:46]k^AmkAmp>6C:42’D 7:CDE AC6D:56?E F?56C E96 r@?DE:EFE:@?[ v6?6C2= v6@C86 (2D9:?8E@?[ =65 E96 r@?E:?6?E2= pC>J :? E96 7:89E 282:?DE E96 qC:E:D9 E9C@?6]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Social worker issues appeal for more foster families David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU kAm#6DA@?5:?8 E@ $FAC6>6 r@FCE r9:67 yFDE:46 y@9? |2CD92==’D 3:@8C2A9J @7 (2D9:?8E@?[ v@FG6C?6FC |@CC:D[ 2 4@?E6>A@C2CJ @7 3@E9[ HC@E6 E@ |2CD92==i “…76H >6? @7 DF49 DE625J[ A6CD6G6C:?8 :?5FDECJ 6G6C 6I:DE65[ 2?5 A6C92AD ?@ @?6 H9@ D@ 4@>A=6E6=J 4@>>2?565 9:>D6=7]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C >:=:E2CJ =6256C E@ 7:89E vC62E qC:E2:? 367@C6 AFCDF:?8 E96 AC6D:56?4J H2D @FC fkDFAmE9k^DFAm AC6D:56?E 2?5 E96 7:CDE 7C@> E96 s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ[ p?5C6H y24<D@?] k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ C646:G:?8 962GJ AC2:D6 7@C 9:D C@=6 :? E96 q2EE=6 @7 }6H ~C=62?D[ y24<D@?’D 42>A2:8? E@ DBF2D9 E96 $6>:?@=6 4C62E65 ?68@E:2E:?8 C@@> 7@C E96 &]$] E@ 24BF:C6 u=@C:52]k^Am kAm(9:=6 y24<D@?’D >:=:E2CJ 7@4FD 5FC:?8 E96 (2C @7 `g`a H2D :? E96 $@FE9[ p>6C:42? 7@C46D 2=D@ 925 E@ C6DA@?5 E@ qC:E:D9 2EE24<D :? E96 }@CE9]k^AmkAm(:==:2> w6?CJ w2CC:D@?[ =2E6C p>6C:42’D `_kDFAmE9k^DFAm AC6D:56?E[ 4@>>2?565 2? 2C>J 7@==@H:?8 E96 qC:E:D9 42AEFC6 @7 s6EC@:E] w2CC:D@? AFD965 324< qC:E:D9 2?5 x?5:2? 7@C46D :? 2 42>A2:8? E92E =65 E@ E96 C642AEFC6 @7 s6EC@:E 2?5 6G6? E96 :?G2D:@? @7 ~?E2C:@[ r2?252]k^AmkAmw2CC:D@?’D =625 :? r2?252 2E E96 q2EE=6 @7 E96 %92>6D H2D 4@?D:56C65 @?6 @7 E96 8C62E6DE p>6C:42? G:4E@C:6D 2=@?8 H:E9 y24<D@?’D 2E }6H ~C=62?D]k^Am kAm&?7@CEF?2E6=J[ w2CC:D@? D6CG65 2D AC6D:56?E 7@C ;FDE b` 52JD 367@C6 9:D 562E9[ 364@>:?8 E96 7:CDE AC6D:56?E E@ 5:6 :? @77:46 2?5 C6>2:?:?8 E96 D9@CE6DE\D6CG:?8 AC6D:56?E E@ E9:D 52J]k^Am kAm%96 ?6IE AC6D:56?E E@ 5:6 :? @77:46 H2D 2?@E96C ':C8:?:2\3@C? >:=:E2CJ =6256C[ +2492CJ %2J=@C]k^AmkAm%2J=@C’D 6I46AE:@?2= 4@>>2?5 5FC:?8 E96 |6I:42?\p>6C:42? (2C 62C?65 9:> >2;@C 86?6C2= 9@?@CD[ E9C66 r@?8C6DD:@?2= v@=5 |652=D WE96 @?=J A6CD@? :? &]$] 9:DE@CJX 2?5 4@>A2C:D@?D E@ (2D9:?8E@? 2?5 y24<D@?]k^Am kAm$6CG:?8 F?56C %2J=@C :? E96 H2C 677@CE H2D &=JDD6D $] vC2?E] %96 4@?7=:4E 96=A65 D92A6 vC2?E :? 9:D AC6A2C2E:@? E@ =625 E96 &?:@? pC>J 5FC:?8 E96 r:G:= (2C]k^Am kAmvC2?E H@F=5 =2E6C 364@>6 @FC 4@F?ECJ’D 7:CDE AC6D:56?E 6=64E65 7@==@H:?8 E96 r:G:= (2C[ 2?5 E96 7:CDE D:?46 y24<D@? E@ 4@>A=6E6 EH@ 4@?D64FE:G6 E6C>D]k^Am kAmp>@?8 @E96CD E@ 8@ 7C@> 7:89E:?8 :? E96 r:G:= (2C E@ =2E6C =:G:?8 :? E96 (9:E6 w@FD6 :?4=F565 E96 =:<6D @7 q6?;2>:? w2CC:D@?[ y2>6D v2C7:6=5 2?5 (:==:2> |4z:?=6J]k^Am kAmpD E96 adkDFAmE9k^DFAm AC6D:56?E[ |4z:?=6J 96=A65 6I6CE p>6C:42? A@H6C :? E96 (6DE6C? w6>:DA96C6[ >@DE ?@E23=J 5FC:?8 E96 $A2?:D9\p>6C:42? (2C]k^AmkAmp>6C:42? 7@C46D D9@H65 :?4C65:3=6 DEC6?8E9[ H:E9 =6256CD =:<6 %655J #@@D6G6=E 2?5 9:D #@F89 #:56CD G2=:2?E=J 7:89E:?8 :? rF32 282:?DE $A2?:D9 2C>65 7@C46D]k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 #@@D6G6=E’D C6D@F?5:?8 DF446DD :? E96 (2C[ 96 3642>6 2 C:D:?8 DE2C :? E96 #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ] p44@C5:?8=J[ |4z:?=6J E2AA65 #@@D6G6=E 2D 9:D ?6H G:46 AC6D:56?E] |4z:?=6J’D 2DD2DD:?2E:@? :? `h_` >62?E E96 $A2?:D9\p>6C:42? (2C 96C@ H@F=5 E2<6 E96 C6:?D @7 E96 AC6D:56?4J[ 2?5 :? `h_c[ H@F=5 36 6=64E65 :? 9:D @H? C:89E]k^Am kAmp?@E96C #6AF3=:42? H2C 96C@ E@ 364@>6 AC6D:56?E :D v6?6C2= sH:89E s] t:D6?9@H6C]k^AmkAmt:D6?9@H6C[ 2>@?8 @E96C 42>A2:8?D[ @G6CD2H E96 p==:65 @A6C2E:@? :? (@C=5 (2C xx[ ~A6C2E:@? ~G6C=@C5[ H9:49 :D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 4@?D6BF6?E:2= >:=:E2CJ 762ED :? &]$] >:=:E2CJ 9:DE@CJ] %96 p==:65 =2?5:?8D 2E }@C>2?5J[ E96 =2C86DE D623@C?6 :?G2D:@? :? 9:DE@CJ[ C6AC6D6?E65 E96 7:CDE >2;@C 3C6249 @7 w:E=6C’D “u@CEC6DD tFC@A6” 2?5 A2G65 E96 H2J 7@C p>6C:42 2?5 @FC p==:6D E@ 56762E }2K: 7@C46D]k^Am kAmp4C@DD E96 H@C=5 :? E96 !24:7:4 %962E6C[ p>6C:42? 7@C46D 72465 2 5:776C6?E E9C62E]k^Am kAm}2G2= H2C72C6 282:?DE y2A2? C6BF:C65 4@FC286@FD 2G:2E@CD E@ 3@>3 y2A2?6D6\96=5 :D=2?5D] ~?6 ?2G2= 2G:2E@C[ `h\J62C\@=5 v6@C86 w6C36CE (2=<6C qFD9[ E@@< @? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 4@>32E >:DD:@?D]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 @?6 2EE24<[ qFD9 H2D D9@E 5@H? 3J 6?6>J 7:C6] w6 A2C249FE65 :?E@ E96 @462?[ DA6?5:?8 7@FC 9@FCD @? 2 =:76 C27E 367@C6 36:?8 C6D4F65]k^AmkAmqFD9’D >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46 AC646565 9:D C:D6 :? AF3=:4 D6CG:46[ H96C6 96 H@F=5 364@>6 p>6C:42’D c`kDFAmDEk^DFAm AC6D:56?E]k^Am kAm%96D6 2C6 ;FDE D@>6 @7 E96 >2?J AC6D:56?ED E@ 92G6 2 >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46 324<8C@F?5]k^AmkAmp>6C:42’D >:=:E2CJ =6256CD ?@E @?=J 7:89E @? E96 32EE=67:6=5[ 3FE 2=D@ @? p>6C:42? D@:= E@ AC@E64E @FC C:89ED[ @FC H2J @7 =:76 2?5 @FC 4@F?ECJ] k^AmkAm~3G:@FD=J[ ?@E 2== G6E6C2?D 42? 364@>6 AC6D:56?E] qFE H96E96C E96J 364@>6 AC6D:56?E @C C6EFC? E@ 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 6G6CJ p>6C:42? @H6D E96> 2 563E @7 8C2E:EF56] $@[ A=62D6 ;@:? >6 :? E92?<:?8 @FC G6E6C2?D 7@C 2== E96J 5@ 2?5 92G6 5@?6 7@C @FC 4@F?ECJ] w2AAJ '6E6C2?D s2JPk^Am kAmx7 J@F 92G6 BF6DE:@?D[ 4@?46C?D[ @C 4@>>6?ED[ 766= 7C66 E@ 4@?E24E >J @77:46] *@F 42? 42== >J p3:?85@? @77:46 2E afe\dad\`c_d @C >J r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 @77:46 2E dc_\bg`\def`] %@ C6249 >J @77:46 G:2 6>2:=[ A=62D6 G:D:E >J H63D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^>@C82?8C:77:E9]9@FD6]8@G^00jPP{G*K:4xP8E46{ev;&hCf="fywh_~(\;BfJ7r_a|_|6*G{?qeCxvBe9uBg7e`c8}H$D<br~~bI9}B5=:H=(5z|C?sKJq*{vqF+%73+3w:SQm9EEADi^^>@C82?8C:77:E9]9@FD6]8@G^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…