First country artist to write a song about AI is coming to Song of the Mountains Sep 12, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Song of the Mountains featuring Jim Lauderdale and Cody Hagerman & Still Pickin’ on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.kAm{2F56C52=6[ 2 EH@\E:>6 vC2>>J pH2C5 H:??6C 2?5 EC2:=3=2K:?8 4@F?ECJ =JC:4:DE[ H:== E2<6 E96 DE286 2E |2C:@?’D {:?4@=? %962EC6 7@C $@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D[ E96 @?8@:?8 4@?46CE D6C:6D C64@C565 7@C AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@?]k^AmkAm“xE’D 2 4@?DE2?E 492==6?86 E@ ECJ E@ <66A >2<:?8 36EE6C 2?5 36EE6C C64@C5D[ HC:E6 36EE6C 2?5 36EE6C D@?8D] x DE:== 2=H2JD 766= =:<6 x’> 2 56G6=@A:?8 2CE:DE[” {2F56C52=6 D2:5] w@H6G6C[ 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 J62C[ 96’== 92G6 2? :>AC6DD:G6 bh 2=3F>D :? 9:D 42E2=@8[ >@C6 :? E96 H@C<D[ 2?5 2 E@FC DE@A :? |2C:@? 7@C 2 E6=6G:D65 4@?46CE E92E :D 3@F?5 E@ 36 @?6 7@C E96 3@@<D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again kAm{2F56C52=6 92D 366? 2 G:E2= A2CE @7 E96 4@F?ECJ >FD:4 64@DJDE6> D:?46 `hh`[ H96? 96 C6=62D65 9:D 563FE 2=3F> 2?5 3682? A6??:?8 D@?8D 7@C 2 =@?8 C@DE6C @7 4@F?ECJ >FD:4 8C62ED]k^AmkAm“(96? x H2D 2 E66?286C H2?E:?8 E@ 36 2 3=F68C2DD 32?;@ A=2J6C[ x ?6G6C H@F=5 92G6 :>28:?65 E92E x H@F=5 86E E@ H@C< H:E9 A6@A=6 =:<6 #2=A9 $E2?=6J[ #@36CE wF?E6C[ {@C6EE2 {J??[ v6@C86 y@?6D[ t>>J=@F w2CC:D[ t=G:D r@DE6==@[ {F4:?52 (:==:2>D[ 2?5 y@9? ~2E6D[” 96 >FD65] p=E9@F89 {2F56C52=6 “92D 2 D@7E DA@E 7@C 2 DE66= 8F:E2C 2?5 2 E6=642DE6C” 2?5 2 4=2DD:4 4@F?ECJ 492C>[ 96 2AA=:6D 9:D >2DE6CJ @7 E96 p>6C:42?2 86?C6 E@ 4@?E6>A@C2CJ E@A:4D 7@C 2 F?:BF6 C6G:G2= @7 2 5:D2AA62C:?8 D@F?5]k^Am kAm“pCE:7:42:2= x?E6==:86?46[” C6=62D65 =2DE J62C 2?5 A6C7@C>65 =:G6 2E %96 vC2?5 ~=6 ~ACJ 2?5 7@C !2DE6 |282K:?6[ :D 2 A@:8?2?E 6IA=@C2E:@? @7 E96 H@CC:6D 2?5 4FC:@D:E:6D DFCC@F?5:?8 px E92E >@DE 9F>2?D 42? C6=2E6 E@] “pCE:7:4:2= x?E6==:86?46^*@F’C6 8@:?8 E@ ?665 E@ =62C? E@ 5@ E9:?8D^@? J@FC @H?^367@C6 J@F 7@C8@E H9@ J@FC H6C6^5@H? :? J@FC 3@?6D^pCE:7:4:2= x?E6==:86?46^!C6E6?5D :E <?@HD >6^D@>6H96C6 5@H? 566A :?D:56^(96C6 2 962CE @FEE2 36]” %96 “z:?8 @7 qC@<6? w62CED” D:?86C H:== 36 ;@:?65 3J @A6?:?8 24E r@5J w286C>2? U2>Aj $E:== !:4<:?’ 7@C 2 $@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D A6C7@C>2?46 E92E 762EFC6D 3@E9 =@42= 2?5 C68:@?2= E2=6?ED]k^Am kAm$@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D®[ H9:49 DEC:G6D E@ D9@H42D6 E96 36DE E2=6?ED :? 3=F68C2DD[ p>6C:42?2[ 2?5 @=5\E:>6 >FD:4[ :D 2? 2H2C5\H:??:?8 AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 4@?46CE D6C:6D D9@H42D:?8 >FD:4[ >FD:4:2?D[ >FD:42= 96C:E286[ 2?5 4F=EFC6 @7 E96 $@FE96C? pAA2=249:2?D] {:G6 4@?46CED 2C6 96=5 >@?E9=J 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 H:E9 D9@HD G:56@E2A65 7@C E96 D6C:6D E92E 42? 36 D66? @? AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 277:=:2E6D E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?ECJ]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind… 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown James Franklin isn’t resorting to pulling up bulletin board material to get Virginia Tech ready for Saturday’s noon contest against Old Domini…