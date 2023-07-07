Big Bald is one of the more prominent peaks in the Southern Appalachians and offers a long, pleasant hike on the Appalachian Trail to one of the more iconic and famous southern balds. The 360-degree views from the 5,516-foot summit on a clear day are spectacular. This is one of the longer and more challenging hikes described in this column so far, but is well worth the effort.

Keep in mind that you will not want to be anywhere near this open summit if there is a chance of thunderstorms, and in winter it can be brutally cold and exposed to the full force of the wind, as well as having the potential for considerably deeper snow than lower down.

Getting there and the hike: Take Interstate 81 South into Tennessee and continue to Exit 57A to merge onto I-26 E/US-23 S toward Asheville/Johnson City. Follow this for 35 miles to Exit 43 for US-19W toward TN-352/Temple Hill Rd. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left onto US-19W S and go 0.1 miles then turn right to stay on US-19W S. You will follow this for 8.8 miles to the trailhead, being careful to stay left at the fork with TN-352 at 1.1 miles, then continuing up the at times curvy mountain road to enter North Carolina at 7.5 miles before reaching the wide gravel pullout on the right.

From the trailhead parking area, walk back to the western end of the pullout, and without crossing the road head southbound on the white-blazed Appalachian Trail. A signpost tells you that you are going south. Immediately cross a small stream on stepping stones and then come to another sign telling you that it is 2 miles to High Rocks and 6.9 miles to Big Bald for further validation you're going the right way.

Starting out in a mature forest, the trail immediately begins a long, steady uphill slog and reaches some nice stone steps about a half mile in before making a switchback to the right. Though the forest is not virgin, it is old enough that some individual trees are quite large.

At 1.4 miles you will reach the crest of the Bald Mountains which, save for one short section, you will remain on or near to for the remainder of the hike. There are occasional short steep sections ahead.

At 1.65 miles the trail skirts beneath the base of 4,280' High Rocks and a short distance beyond you will reach a junction with a short but steep blue blazed spur trail on the left that leads to the top. The view is very limited in the summer, but there are still a couple of glimpses to the west through the trees. It's probably still worth the short side trip, but definitely more so when the leaves are off. But even in the summer you can get a glimpse to the west of such peaks as Green Ridge, Gravel Knob, Wilson Knob, and Chestnut Knob. There are also glimpses to the north of Flattop Mountain, Unaka Mountain, and Rich Mountain. With caution, there are a couple of spots you can climb up onto that improve the view westward somewhat.

After checking this out, return to the main trail and continue south. From here, you will lose 440 feet of your hard-earned elevation gain descending into Whistling Gap before once again resuming climbing. Do not be fooled by the first small dip and uphill section that you come to, as there is a lot more descent to go. You will reach the gap at 2.5 miles.

From here, the trail gains 1,250 feet in the next two miles to the top of Little Bald, which is not overly steep for the most part but steady.

At 3.2 miles, the trail will diverge from the crest for the next 0.4 mi. It does this in order to gain elevation more gradually by sidehilling away from the crest for about half that distance before making a switch back and turning back towards it.

Recross the crest at 3.7 miles and continue to parallel a short distance below it for a little farther. You will then essentially regain and continue traversing on or near the centerline of the crest at about 4.2 miles. At 4.5 miles, a short path on the right leads a few steps to a limited view from beside a large tree on a small cliff top. It's not worth trying to get too close to the edge, but from beside the tree you can see Temple Hill, No Business Knob, Flattop Mountain, and Unaka Mountain. On a clear day, you should be able to see as far away as Clinch Mountain in Virginia from here.

Pass within a few feet of the summit of Little Bald at 4.55 miles. Despite the name, Little Bald is not bald, nor has it been in the 30 plus years that I've been hiking here. Perhaps it was 75 or 100 years ago. Continuing on, as you start downhill from the summit you may get a minor glimpse or two south through the trees towards Sampson Mountain and Firescald Mountain, with the high spine of the Blacks and Great Craggies beyond. From here, most of the remaining distance to Big Bald is considerably easier than what you have done to this point. As you descend into the gap between Little Bald and Big Bald, you only lose about 150 feet of elevation.

Pass a side trail to the Bald Mountain Shelter at 5.8 miles and then, at 6.1 miles, walk directly across an old woods road and continue straight ahead. At 6.25 miles, exit the woods into a narrow, high meadow at 5300 feet elevation with some limited views to the west and north. There may be rhododendrons and azaleas blooming here in early June.

Re-enter the woods briefly again, then at 6.45 miles come into the open to stay. You will see the grassy summit of Big Bald a half a mile ahead of you as the crow flies and only slightly farther by the trail. Cross a gated gravel forest service road at 6.75 miles, which is only accessible through the private Wolf Ridge community, and begin the final ascent, reaching the broad grassy summit at 7.1 miles.

Though my most recent ascent was still very enjoyable, it was pretty hazy and the views were limited to about 25 miles. Nevertheless, I could still see such notable peaks as Unaka Mountain, the Roan Highlands, the Blacks and Great Craggies, Camp Creek Bald, and quite a few closer peaks. Plus, it was sunny with a cool breeze, despite the forecast calling for the temperature to hit 80 degrees in Wytheville.

On a clear day you can easily see 75 miles or more with the views reaching all the way to Beartown Mountain in Virginia and beyond, as well as South to the Great Balsams and Great Smoky Mountains, as well as far across the Tennessee Valley to peaks of the Cumberland Plateau and Black Mountain in Kentucky.

The hike is now half over. From here, all that is left to do is to retrace your steps northward on the Appalachian Trail.