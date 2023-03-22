Baseball

Narrows hangs loss on RR

Carson Crigger had two hits, including a home run, as Narrows notched an opening day 5-1 win over Rural Retreat.

The Green Wave led 9-2 in the seventh inning when the game was called due to darkness and it reverted back to the last completed inning.

Tucker Fontaine had a hit for Rural Retreat in its season-opener, while Kaiden Atkinson scored the team’s lone run.

Long ball lifts GW over FC

Ben Jollay and Tandom Smith homered as George Wythe flattened Fort Chiswell for a 9-3 Mountain Empire District victory.

Owen Repass added two hits for the Warriors, while Luke Jollay and Colton Green combined to pitch a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Softball

Indians rip open day 1 win

Kailey Davidson pitched a one-hit shutout, while Catherine Crigger went 4-for-4 and scored four runs as the Rural Retreat Indians annihilated Narrows 23-0 for a non-district win.

Marion hangs loss on RR

Jaylin Ferland homered and drove in three runs and Mya Ferland added four hits and drove in a run in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 17-1 home win over the Indiana.

Taylor Preston, who allowed just one hit and struck out 13 in the circle, also drove in three runs. Aubree Whitt added four RBIs for Marion.

Maddy Roberts had Rural Retreat’s lone hit.

Soccer

Grayson County 8, Rural Retreat 2

Luis Canales scored four goals as Grayson County routed Rural Retreat.