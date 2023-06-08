The 2023 Chautauqua Festival kicks off Friday, June 16, in traditional fashion with a balloon glow on the campus of Wytheville Community College.

Starting on Saturday, a full day of festival fun is on tap with a balloon rally at the college at 6 a.m. – weather permitting. A kids fun run, starting at Open Door Café and finishing at the Wytheville Town Office, is slated for 9:30 a.m., followed by a parade down Wytheville’s Main Street at 10 a.m.

Exhibits also open at 10 a.m.

Entertainment for the first Saturday of the festival include Brews and Bands winner Behind the Sun at 5 p.m. on the main stage. At 6:30 p.m. Star City Pianos will perform a two-hour set with plenty of promised audience interaction. At 8:30 p.m., 80s cover band The Breakfast Club close out the first full day of the festival.

On Sunday, the festival will feature yoga and games on the lawn at noon, with a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m.

Natalie Drummond will kick off a full day of music in upper shelter, taking the mic at 2 p.m. The Wytheville Community Band is set to play the Main Stage at 5 p.m., followed by West End Methodist Church Ringers and Singers at 6:30 p.m. and the St. Paul’s Methodist Praise and Worship Band at 7:15 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., Christian band Restore the Broken, will close out the day.

On Monday, June 19, all ages are invited to take a trip to Fairyland in the upper shelter at 11 a.m. Fairy stories, mystical magic, fairy dust and a magic surprise awaits all ages. At noon in the upper shelter, Jim Lloyd’s Children’s Musicians Group will showcase their bluegrass skills, and at 1 p.m. Jean Farley will lead a free sun prints event at the upper shelter. At 2 p.m., more stories will fill the upper shelter during the Wytheville Library’s storytime for little ones, free to the under 7 crowd.

The music of the night for Monday is bluegrass, bluegrass and more bluegrass. Following on the theme set by Lloyd’s bunch, Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South Band will take the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m. performance from Bourbon Revival Band.

Aspiring actors are invited to the upper shelter on Tuesday, June 20, for an interactive skit sponsored by the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum. In “The Funeral of Cary the Canary” participants will take an active role in the free performance, set for 10 a.m. Inflatables will also be in the gym for youngsters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Cost is $10 for an hour and $15 for two hours.

At noon on Tuesday, Nicholas Landmesser and Lauren Smith will present music from all genres in the upper shelter. At 1 p.m., festival goers are invited to the Rock House Museum where they can learn about the Battle of Wytheville and cap off the class with a water balloon fight.

Home cooks and aspiring home cooks are invited to the upper shelter at 2 p.m. for a recipe exchange presented by the Wytheville Library. Cooks are invited to bring a favorite summertime dish and a copy of the recipe to share.

Lisa’s School of Performing Arts will dance across the Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., actors from the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre will showcase excerpts from their Back to the 50s show. Family friendly comedian Andy Forrester closes out the night with an 8:30 p.m. performance.

Aspiring actors get another chance to hone their craft with a workshop presented by George Bailey of the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre at the upper shelter at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

A noon, Chase Altizer will present an acoustic set at the shelter stage. For those looking for more hands-on crafting, St. Paul’s UMC Youth Group will host a free stepping stone-making hour at the upper shelter at 1 p.m.

The Motown sounds will fill the park on Wednesday night, with Soultrii kicking off the Main Stage music at 6:30 p.m., followed by Applebutter Soul at 8:30 p.m.

Nate Montgomery will keep the music flowing on Thursday, June 22, with a noon acoustic show at the shelter stage. For the north of 21 crowd, the biergarten opens near the main stage at 6 p.m., getting ready for a night of rockin’ country music. Runnin’ Shine will peform at 6:30 p.m., with Dillon Carmichael taking the mic at 8:30 p.m.

For those not interested in the sounds of Nashville, Spooky Stories with Ms. Judy will start at 9 p.m. at the information gazebo. The event, for ages 7 and older, will then walk to the Haller House.

The ocean breezes start blowing early on Friday, June 23, with a beach craft event at the upper shelter at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $8. At 11 a.m., all ages are welcome to the front of the shelter for making ice cream in a bag. Cost is $2 and pre-registration is required. At 1 p.m. on Friday, the upper shelter will showcase the 4-H Share the Fun Talent Show, and at 2 p.m. will be a hula hoop contest. At 3 p.m., there will be a pet show behind the shelter.

Silk Groove Revue will bring its beach music tunes to the Main Stage at 6:30, with the Catalinas closing the night at 8:30 p.m. Again, the biergarten will open near the stage at 6 p.m.

The festival ends on a country note, as Carrie Brockwell takes the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Lily Rose at 8:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, at noon, Thomas Anthony will play hits from all genres at the upper shelter.

Runners will take their marks at 9 a.m. on Saturday, for the annual 5K event. Also at 9 a.m. and stretching to noon, will be Chautauqua Cars in the Park at Withers Park.