According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, work began yesterday, May 30, to replace old pipes and install new headwalls on a bridge on Rt. 656 in the Stoney Battery area. The bridge will be closed through June 20.

Drivers should be alert to signs and message boards.

The project is scheduled for completion on June 20.

A VDOT project to rehabilitate the Rt. 622 bridge over the railroad is continuing. Drivers are urged to be alert to temporary traffic signals at Rt. 11 and Rt. 622.

Motorists should use caution in the area and pay close attention to signs and message boards. This project is expected to be complete in May 2024.