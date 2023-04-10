After averaging 17.1 points per game this past season along with Bland County records 4.2 assists and 4.0 steals per contest, Bland County senior Chance James will join the Bluefield State Big Blues basketball program as a walk on for the 2023-24 season. He was a 43.2 percent shooter from the floor with 31 three-pointers and hit 65.6 percent from the foul line during the 2022-23 Bland County season.