Seniors from George Wythe and Rural Retreat were among several across the region nominated for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence.

The newspaper has, since 1982, recognized an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson died April 27, 1988.

High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award.

From this list five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning Monday, May 15. And, from those five, one will be selected as the 2023 winner.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 21.

Winners have come from 26 different schools, eight of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon has the most representatives with five, followed by Patrick Henry and Grundy with three apiece. Eastside, Holston, Marion, Richlands have had two each, as did Clintwood, J.J. Kelly and Powell Valley.

A runner for the George Wythe Maroons, Kaleigh Temple has gone the extra mile away from the cross country course as well.

Along with her twin sister Kara, Kaleigh Temple has been a member of four VHSL Class 1 state champion cross country teams at GW.

She also competes for the school’s scholastic bowl team that won the Mountain Academic Competition Conference and VHSL state championships as well.

Temple teaches a children’s class at the All Nations Church of God in Wytheville and is a babysitter.

She interned at Radford University’s writing center last year and is a vociferous reader as she reads an average of three books a month ranging from historical fiction to mystery.

Rural Retreat’s Brelyn Moore is country strong and she has conquered tough tasks on her family farm, the basketball court, the volleyball court and the classroom.

She finished with 736 career rebounds in hoops, was an all-district volleyball player and the other sport in which she stars is barrel racing as a member of the Junior Southern Rodeo Association. Her toughness was on display when she played her final basketball game on a torn MCL.

She has a 4.1 GPA and is ranked 10th in her class and is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Moore has been accepted to the pre-pharmacy program at Radford University.