Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 5, was from Genesis 6. Noah was the only good man of his time and lived in fellowship with God. Everyone else was evil and violence had spread everywhere. God decided to destroy the world and put an end to mankind. But Noah found grace in the eyes of God, and he told Noah to build a boat for his family and him. He gave Noah specific instructions, and the boat saved Noah, his family and every creature he had created when the floods came. Centuries later, God gave his only son to die on a cross so we can have eternal life. Oh, how God must love us! Lenten season will begin in a couple of weeks. Let us prepare our hearts to celebrate Easter as Jesus rose from the dead and ascended to heaven to return some day to claim his church!