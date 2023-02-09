Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 5, was from Genesis 6. Noah was the only good man of his time and lived in fellowship with God. Everyone else was evil and violence had spread everywhere. God decided to destroy the world and put an end to mankind. But Noah found grace in the eyes of God, and he told Noah to build a boat for his family and him. He gave Noah specific instructions, and the boat saved Noah, his family and every creature he had created when the floods came. Centuries later, God gave his only son to die on a cross so we can have eternal life. Oh, how God must love us! Lenten season will begin in a couple of weeks. Let us prepare our hearts to celebrate Easter as Jesus rose from the dead and ascended to heaven to return some day to claim his church!
Our choir is preparing for a cantata on Easter Sunday.
Happy birthday to John Coldwell on Feb. 13, Andrew Stinhouse on Feb. 15 and Darlene Frye on Feb. 17.
Happy anniversary to Phillip and Sue Hylton on Feb. 14.
Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; the Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.
I’m so very grateful for the mild weather we are having. We still have a couple of months to go, so we could have lots of bad weather before winter is over.
The birds empty the feeder every day. Keeps me busy refilling them.
Have a great week and count your blessings.