Farm Bill coming in 2023

Every five years, Congress reconsiders the issues confronting farms and agribusinesses in our nation; next year will begin the next round of considerations. The Farm Bill is an omnibus bill (E) governing policy in many areas related to the agricultural sector, including farm income support, food assistance, trade, and more. This bill is renewed on a regular basis, about every five years. This gives policymakers an opportunity to regularly address agricultural policy issues. The U.S. has passed 18 farm bills, the most recent being the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018.

If you will recall, the Nov. 19 column addressed the need to participate in the 2023 Census of Agriculture. The Census and the Farm Bill are linked so it is imperative to make your voice heard. The Census is your one chance to weigh in on the scope and focus of your individual operation.

The first farm bill, the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, was a part of the New Deal. In response to the drop in U.S. crop prices after the first World War and the effect of both the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl on farmers and agricultural markets, the Agricultural Adjustment Act created programs to reduce surplus and raise crop prices. Farmers were eligible to receive subsidy payments in exchange for agreeing to reduce production of certain commodity crops. The purpose of this was to achieve what is called “parity,” or a fair exchange value for agricultural products. Price control and other forms of support for farmers would continue to be one of the main functions of the farm bill in years to follow.

Since the Agriculture and Consumer Protection Act of 1973, the farm bill has also included re-authorization of funding for food assistance programs. Farm bills since 1973 have also been used to make changes to the program. The Food and Agriculture Act of 1977 included the Food Stamp Act of 1977, which permanently amended the Food Stamp Act of 1964 with changes to eligibility requirements. The Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 renamed the Food Stamp program to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

Since that time, the dollars involved in the Farm Bill has bloomed. To the uninformed, the Farm Bill’s sheer size would lead them to believe that the Farm Bill makes farmers wealthy. Nothing could be farther from the truth. In recent years, crop protection funding has come in the form of insurance programs, and of course, insurance policies come with insurance premiums. No pay… no play.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Act) consists of 12 titles governing a wide range of policy areas related to food and agriculture. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected the total cost of the 2018 Farm Act would be $428 billion over the five-year period 2019-23. Nutrition programs account for about three-fourths of this total, with projected outlays for crop insurance, conservation, and commodities representing nearly all the rest.

According to the USDA ERS website, the 2018 Farm Act authorizes two kinds of program funding: Mandatory and Discretionary.

Programs authorized with mandatory funding are provided funds as needed (or to a statutory level) through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and are not subject to annual appropriations decisions by Congress. Spending is not constrained by annual limits. Government costs under these programs may vary from year to year, depending on program-participation levels and economic conditions. Congress can alter mandatory-funding levels at any time through new legislation, but there is no automatic reconsideration during the span of the Farm Act. Examples of Farm Act programs provided with mandatory funding include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as most commodity and conservation programs.

Programs authorized with discretionary funding may be funded up to the level provided by legislation, but Congress may change the funding level each year for these programs. Once program expenditures reach the level appropriated for that year, no additional funds can be spent unless Congress provides new appropriations. Many research and rural-development programs are funded in this way.

Smyth County benefits from the SNAP program. In the Extension Office, we have two hard-working ladies who carry out nutrition education programming to both adults and youth. Their salaries are paid by the funding so there is no cash outlay from county taxpayers.

You can learn more by going to the USDA website and I encourage you to limit searches to unbiased sources ending in .gov and .edu. Other sites may be touting aspects of the Farm Bill looking to cash in on a positive spin in their area of focus. Hey… when there’s $428 billion on the line, folks will be motivated!

Upcoming Events

Jan. 10, 2023—January VQA Sale.

Jan. 16, 2023—VQA Steer Take Up.

Jan. 18, 2023—VQA Heifer Take Up.

Jan. 24, 2023—VFGC Winter Conference, Wytheville.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.