You know, there are days when I don’t feel all that spiritual. It’s like I have these moments of great faith and victory, and then suddenly I, like Elijah, find myself under that juniper tree, feeling overwhelmed and alone. It’s in those moments that I need to remind myself of the following truths.

One of the things that gives me comfort is knowing that God understands our struggles and our feelings. He doesn’t scold us or dismiss our emotions. Instead, He cares for us, just like He cared for Elijah by sending an angel with food to sustain him. Even in our moments of isolation, God wants us to take care of ourselves, both physically and emotionally.

And it’s not just us feeling this way. God reminded Elijah that he wasn’t alone — there were still seven thousand faithful people serving Him. It’s a powerful reminder that even when we feel like we’re the only ones going through something, there are others who understand and are walking the same path.

But perhaps the most comforting thing is the way God spoke to Elijah — not through big, dramatic displays, but in a still small voice. It reminds me that God can speak to us in the quiet moments, in the whispers of our hearts. We may not always hear Him in the midst of chaos, but if we take the time to listen, we can hear His gentle voice guiding us.

So, when we find ourselves under the juniper tree, let’s remember these truths. Let’s take care of ourselves, knowing that God cares for us. Let’s remember that we’re not alone, that there are others who feel just like us. And let’s keep our ears open to the still small voice of God, knowing that He is speaking to us, even in the midst of our struggles.

If you are not a child of God here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and commit your life to follow Him.