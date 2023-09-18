Energetic and enjoyable performances have become a hallmark of the Wytheville Concert Series. The 14th season will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, with a program of Hauntingly Beautiful Music performed by Kevin Matheson, violin and Judy Clark, piano, including the Devil’s Trill Sonata by Tartini, Witches’ Dance by Paganini, Dance of the Goblins by Bazzini and Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre. This concert is held at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

In keeping with tradition, Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will begin the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. with some new Christmas Favorites at WCC Snyder Auditorium.

To lighten the dark days of winter, Judy Clark, Julia Goudimova and Kevin Matheson will perform lively piano trios by Dvorak and Faure on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Wytheville Presbyterian Church.

Anna Billias, Julia Goudimova and Kevin Matheson will play beautiful Music for Mother’s Day 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The program includes Beethoven’s Spring Sonata, Haydn Piano Trio and Dvorak’s Songs My Mother Taught Me.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Wytheville Concert Series and the Wytheville Community College Food Bank.

Wytheville Concert Series performances are presented by Wytheville Community College, St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wytheville Presbyterian Church the WCC Educational Foundation, and MacDowell Music Club and are under the artistic direction of Kevin Matheson. For more information, please visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.