Fifth grade students have been chosen for 4-H Club of the Week honors. Officers leading Mrs. Havens’ club are Grayson Miller, president; Sydney Viar, vice president; Ryan Buttery, secretary; Jaden Taylor, treasurer; Henry Wimmer, reporter; Kate Boone and Sawyer Munsey, pledge leaders.

Officers leading Mrs. Neal’s club are Cameron Williams, president; Kaylee Duncan, vice president; Raymond Faulkner, secretary; Ryleigh Tillett, treasurer; Addison Hodges, reporter; Kenzie Parker and Brentlee Tolbert, pledge leaders.

Outstanding 4-H’ers chosen were Henry Wimmer, Takoda Dice, Abby Jarvis, Raymond Faulkner, Addison Hodges, Kate Boone, Kaylee Wolfe, Drew Maxey, Ryan Buttery, Jaden Taylor, Braxdyn Havens, Sydney Viar, Jace Dice, Kenzie Parker, and Bella Osborne.

Character Counts awardees were Takoda Dice, Jaden Taylor, Liam Harmon, Kenzie Parker, Sawyer Munsey, Bella Osborne, Henry Wimmer, Amy Dalton, and Kathleen Kegley.

Public speaking classroom winners were Kathleen Kegley, Kate Boone, Ryan Buttery, Raymond Faulkner, Bella Osborne, Henry Wimmer, Braxdyn Havens, and Addison Hodges.

County public speaking participants were Addison Hodges, Kate Boone, Ryan Buttery, Bella Osborne, Henry Wimmer, and Kathleen Kegley. Raymond Faulkner was the medal winner and Braxdyn Havens was the trophy winner for fifth grade.

Fifth grade students are learning about electricity and building circuits. They will be participating in Ag Field Day next month.