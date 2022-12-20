New doctor joins Clinch Valley Health

Clinch Valley Health announced that general surgeon Paula Porras Rodriguez, MD has joined their team and will be serving patients at Clinch Valley Physicians Associates.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Porras Rodriguez to our medical staff,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Our highest priority is providing excellent patient care and Dr. Porras Rodriguez brings impressive surgical expertise to the community.

We are excited for this addition to our surgical service line.”

Dr. Porras Rodriguez went to medical school at Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario in Bogota, Colombia and completed a residency at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California. She specializes in general surgery, small & large bowel surgery (including cancer) laparoscopic and open hernia repair, dermatological surgery, breast surgery, endoscopy, gallbladder disease, and colonoscopies.

New patients are welcome, and appointments can be made by calling 276.964.1304. Clinch Valley Physicians Associates is located at 1 Clinic Drive, Cedar Bluff, Virginia. It is on the hill behind Food City and Claypool Hill Mall.