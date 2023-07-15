Let’s talk a little about division today. The definition is simple: If you have a bunch of something and divide it into different piles. Here is where I want you to see an important fact. The whole can do far more together than if separated. For example: A large bowl of blackberries can be made into a cobbler and feed several people. Take half away and you might be able to make a pie. Take half of that and you can make a small jar of jelly or jam. Take half of that and you might have enough to enhance a bowl of cereal or put it on a biscuit.

Matthew 16:18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. (Read verses 16 and 17 to understand the rock.)

It amazes me that several non-Christian churches have more unity in their message than Christianity. Jesus said he would build His church, not His churches. The church is losing its ability to be effective because we keep weakening the body through division.

How did these hundreds of splinter denominations and non-denomination churches come into being? Every time someone had a better idea or a sin they wanted to allow, they would just go and start a new group and thereby weaken the body of Christ.

Military strategists understand the power of a unified force that functions as one. The Rainbow Brigade that is attacking everything the church is supposed to stand for is having success because: 1. Men have become lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God. 2. They march under one banner. They have but one agenda, and that is perversion, but they all want it. 3. Because the church is so corrupt that they have forgotten what their purpose is “to stand for truth and Godliness.” That salvation is not complete without change. You are saved from your sins not so that you can enjoy them without guilt.

Every politician, pastor, Christian who wears the little rainbow scarfs and refuses to stand against that which God calls an abomination will bust hell wide open one day.

If the body of Christ could put aside their personal preferences and become one in Christ, we would once again put the devil back into the closet. If we don’t, then get yourself ready for what is coming next. Hell cannot break forth with its full fury until the hindering force is removed. When the time comes and all the praying and believing saints are removed, hell will have a field day for 3½ years under the reign of the anti-Christ. Christianity will feel the brunt of a totally godless society. All these other religious groups that know not Jesus, do not face persecution now nor will they then. Why? Because the devil only fears the name of Jesus. He is the only way to find salvation and eternal life. There is no other.

I applaud the actions of those that will not abide in a church or political group that does not stand for Godly principles. Mankind is one in the sight of God as the Church is to be one in the sight of God. When a religious or political group turns from the truth, then it is time to leave.

All you pastors who have given in to the lies of Satan, I call upon you to resign in the name of Jesus before you wrongfully guide others into the pit.

In creation, God divided several things. The light from the darkness, land from the water, and these things were good in that they made things better. Later, God divided the people at the tower of Babel because they were disobedient and together, they could accomplish anything. If the Church had that kind of mindset today, how much could we possibly do for our world and our God?

I am asking everyone who receives this message to send it to everyone you know by whatever means is available to you.

I call on churches and Christians all over this land to come together as Christ ordained. That we might be strong together to the pulling down of strongholds. It is time for the Church to arise, in spiritual warfare and once again establish a Godly society. Pray, vote, and act like the Christian you claim to be.

Matthew 10:14-15 And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet. Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city.

Matthew 23:23 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.