Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auburn dominated the 2023 Region 1C track and field meet while fellow MED entrants George Wythe and Fort Chiswell put up some good scores to advance several athletes to the Class 1 state championships this weekend at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

In the boys events, Auburn took the team title with a two-point win over Narrows. Auburn rang up 111 points to 109 for the Green Wave. George Wythe finished third with 66 points followed by Giles with 56 and Eastern Montgomery with 49 to complete the top-five. Fort Chiswell was a distant sixth with 29 points.

On the girls side, Auburn finished first with 168 points for a 72-point win over Giles in second place with 96 points. George Wythe came home third with 56 points followed by Fort Chiswell at 47, and Eastern Montgomery with 44 for fifth place.

George Wythe picked up four individual region titles with six to finish in second place and two more in third place. Fort Chiswell had one first place winner, one to finish second and six more to place in third. The top-four finishers in each of the events advanced into state play.

In the boys 100m dash, George Wythe had Brock Smelser pick up second place with a time of 11.48 seconds. Teammates Elijah Masten-Hale placed eighth at 11.94 with Blake McBride in ninth at 12.04. Fort Chiswell’s Layton Kennedy was fourth at 11.77.

In the 200m dash, Brock Smelser placed fifth at 23.88 with Blake McBride crossing in ninth at 24.32. Fort Chiswell had Layton Kennedy place sixth at 24.01 with teammate Luke Viars in seventh at 24.22.

For the 400m dash, George Wythe’s Luke Clarke placed third with a run of 52.92 Bland County’s Kary Romano crossed in sixth, setting a new personal record in the process. Even though he finished with a time of 55.31, breaking his old PR of 56.30 from this event last year, he just missed state entry behind the time of 53.99 posted by Narrows’ Cooper Helvey in fifth.

In the 800m run, Fort Chiswell had Kenton Sutphin fini9sh in 10th place with a run of 2:31.29.

In the 4x100m relay, George Wythe picked up a first place finish in 45.25 seconds. Fort Chiswell was right behind to claim second place with a sprint of 46.14.In the 4x400m relay, George Wythe placed fourth at 3:40.70 with Fort Chiswell in sixth at 4:06.39. In 4x800m relay, George Wythe placed second at 9:20.16.

George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale won the long jump with a leap of 20’10” while Fort Chiswell placed Layton Kennedy in third at 20’1” and Trey Tomlinson in fourth 19’9”. In triple jump, the Maroons’ Elijah Masten-Hale was again the victor at 41’2” with Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson in third at 40’0”.

For discus, George Wythe had Brock Ayers finish fifth at 125’4”. In the shot put, the Maroons had Colton Green finish third at 43’9 ½”with fellow Maroon Kyle Stephens in 14th at 35’8½”.

In the girls 100m dash, George Wythe’s Keira Scott finished second place at 13.22 seconds. Teammate Ava Fowler was a sixth-place finisher at 13.83.

For the 200m dash, George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner finished second at 27.06 with Keira Scott crossing in fourth at 28.19. McKenzie Tate was 28.40 for sixth place and Ava Fowler was seventh for the Maroons at 28.92.

Haley Faulkner crossed in second place for George Wythe in the 400m dash with a sprint of 1:01.87. Fellow Maroon Stella Ward placed seventh at 1:06.44 with McKenzie Tate in eighth at 1:06.98.

For the 100m hurdles, George Wythe had Ella Richardson pick up second place at 18.42 with Fort Chiswell’s Candela Garrido in fourth at 20.29. In 300m hurdles, Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman placed third at 51.70 while George Wythe’s Ella Richardson followed in fifth at 55.09 and the Maroons’ Makaylan Luttrell was 10th at 1:00.56.

George Wythe claimed victory in the 4x100m relay with a time of 51.63 with Fort Chiswell third at 54.39. In the 4x400m relay, George Wythe placed fifth at 4:42.05 with Fort Chiswell in sixth at 4:58.06. In 4x800 relay, Fort Chiswell came in sixth at 12:51.00 with George Wythe seventh at 12:54.27.

Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman claimed a victory in high jump at 4’10” with teammate Elissa Viars in eighth at 4’4”. For George Wythe, Haley Faulkner was seventh at 4’4” and Stella Ward ninth at 4’2”.

In long jump, Katie Alderman of Fort Chiswell placed third at 15’6½” with teammates Aurora Haywood in fourth at 15’0”, Carmen Brown sixth at 14’6¼”, and Elissa Viars in ninth at 13’6”. George Wythe’s Stella Ward knocked down seventh place at 14’3”.

In triple jump, the Pioneers’ Katie Alderman nailed down third place at 32’5” while teammates Aurora Haywood was fifth at 30’9” followed by Elissa Viars in 10th at 29’9” and Candela Garrido in 11th at 28’8”. George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner placed in fourth at 31’1¼”.

TEAM KEY Auburn (A), Narrows (N), Giles (Gi), George Wythe (GW), Fort Chiswell (FC), Eastern Montgomery (EM), Grayson County (GC), Galax (Ga), Parry McCluer (PM), Highland (H), Covington (C), Craig County (CC), Bath County (Bac), Bland County (BlC).

BOYS EVENT WINNERS

(17 events)

100m dash: Bryce DeHart (A) 11.40. 200m dash: Carson Crigger (N) 23.27. 400m dash: Aiden Tiller (N) 51.48. 800m run: Kovyk Chandler (PM) 2:05.42. 1600m run: Andrew Tickle (A) 5:02.38. 3200m run: Logan Wheelock (PM) 11:12.61. 110m hurdles: Michael Little (Gi) 16.67. 300m hurdles: Michael Little (Gi) 44.30. 4x100m: George Wythe 45.25. 4x400m: Narrows 3:36.94. 4x800m: Narrows 9:18.82. High jump: Drew Royal (A) 6’2”. Long jump: Elijah Matsen-Hale (GW) 20’10”. Triple jump: Elijah Masten-Hale (GW) 41’2”. Pole vault: Nick Millirons (A) 9’0”. Discus: Tyler Fitzpatrick (CC) 143’6”. Shot put: Ethan Moore (H) 44’7”.

GIRLS EVENT WINNERS

(17 events)

100m dash: Allyson Tetielbaum (GC) 13.07. 200m dash: Stacy Lewis (A) 26.70. 400m dash: Stacy Lewis (A) 1:01.19. 800m run: Kasey Rosenbaum (A) 2:34.47. 1600m run: Kasey Rosenbaum (A) 5:47.35. 3200m run: Valeria Castillo (EM) 13:58.82. 100m hurdles: Abbie White (Gi) 17.59. 300m hurdles: Abbie White (Gi) 47.86. 4x100m: George Wythe 51.63. 4x400m: Narrows 4:25.71. 4x800m: Eastern Montgomery: 10:44.56. High jump: Katie Alderman (FC) 4’10”. Long jump: Stacy Lewis (A) 16’8”. Triple jump: Stacy Lewis (A) 33’3”. Pole vault: Kelsie Groseclose (A) 7’0”. Discus: Kenzie Swicegood (A) 103’8”. Shot put: Emily Edwards (Ga) 35’8”.