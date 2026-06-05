Trail upkeep planned in Speedwell Jun 5, 2026 Jun 5, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest invites the public to participate in a series of trail and campsite upkeep events to celebrate National Trails Day. kAm%96D6 6G6?ED 2C6 36:?8 4@@C5:?2E65 3J A2CE?6C @C82?:K2E:@?D :? 4@@A6C2E:@? H:E9 E96 v6@C86 (2D9:?8E@? 2?5 y6776CD@? }2E:@?2= u@C6DE[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 ~FE5@@C r=F3 2E ':C8:?:2 %649[ !@E@>24 pAA2=249:2? %C2:= r=F3 2?5 $@FE96C? pAA2=249:2? (:=56C?6DD $E6H2C5D] k^AmkAm“~FC EC2:=D 2?5 C64C62E:@? D:E6D 2C6 D@>6 @7 E96 36DE A=246D E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E96 @FE5@@CD :? ':C8:?:2[ 2?5 H6’C6 G6CJ 8C2E67F= E@ 2== @FC A2CE?6CD 2?5 G@=F?E66CD H9@ 96=A FD <66A E96> E92E H2J[” D2:5 u@C6DE $FA6CG:D@C y@3J %:>>] “}2E:@?2= %C2:=D s2J 8:G6D FD 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 3@E9 E2<6 25G2?E286 @7 E96D6 8C62E C64C62E:@?2= C6D@FC46D 2?5 2=D@ =62G6 @FC EC2:=D 36EE6C E92? H6 7@F?5 E96>]” k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims kAm}2E:@?2= %C2:=D s2J H2D 6DE23=:D965 3J E96 p>6C:42? w:<:?8 $@4:6EJ :? `hhb 2?5 @44FCD 2??F2==J @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth County’s real estate tax bills often add to individuals’ financial stress around the holidays since they come due in December. Now, the …