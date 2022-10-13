Bears go past Trojans

The Union Bears relied on their own Air Jordan to retain their hold on first place in the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings on Wednesday.

Jordan Shuler slammed down 17 kills, hustled her way to 33 digs and served two aces as the bunch from Big Stone Gap posted a 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16 win over homestanding John Battle.

Battle (15-5, 5-3) owned the first set, but Union (22-1, 9-0) closed out the match in strong fashion.

Brooke Bailey’s 32 assists, Isabella Blagg’s 17-dig, 12-kill performance, Gracie Gibson’s 21 digs, Gracie McKinney’s 17 digs, Shea Henderson’s 13-dig, six-kill, three-ace showing and Olivia Light’s eight digs were also important.

Mackenzie Smith’s 21 digs and 18 assists were tops for Battle, while Audrey Chapman (18 digs) also played good defense and Jacqueline Hill (13 kills) led the way at the net for the Trojans.