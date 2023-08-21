Smyth supervisors hit pause on a new ordinance that would regulate skill game machines.

The county had proposed an ordinance that would limit the number of the electronic betting devices in individual establishments and require a special use permit to exceed that number. However, supervisors had questions about the ordinance’s consequences, especially to businesses’ bottom lines.

Problems for the popular game machines began in 2020, when the state legislature banned the machines effective July 1, 2021, but a judge granted a temporary injunction that allowed skilled gaming machines to continue operating until a lawsuit by Sadler Brothers Oil Company, which operates several businesses with the game machines, was decided.

A decision in that court case has yet to be made. However, a trial is on the books for Dec. 18-20.

The lawsuit argues that Virginia’s ban on the machines singles out skilled gaming machines because they resemble slot machines while arcade games are allowed.

Those who oppose the open use of such devices argue that the companies are taking advantage of a legal loophole in the state’s gambling laws.

Those who support the machines contend that they require enough skill to not be considered gambling.

Once the courts decide the machines’ legal status, business owners see the potential for legislative action.

Recent bills that didn’t gain sufficient traction proposed legalizing and taxing the machines.

The state allowed skilled gaming machines to gain a foothold during the pandemic to help small businesses boost their bottom lines.

Those small businesses want them to stay.

Last week, small business owners from restaurants, retail establishments, bars, convenience stores, truck stops, and other organizations announced the formation of the Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition (VA MAC). Its mission is to protect legal skill games, while combating illegal gaming.

VA MAC members are lobbying legislators, citing the impact skill games have on their businesses, while supporting regulation of the games and tax revenue for Virginia.

A VA MAC news release said, “Skill games provide location partners with 40% of profits with no hidden fees or additional costs. Another 35% goes to a local operator. Virginia-based distributors also make a percentage of the profit, ensuring that over 75% of the revenue generated by skill games stays within the local community. Legal skill games have also generated hundreds of millions of dollars for the Commonwealth in additional tax revenue.”

Questions about how much money the machines make for store owners was top of mind for Supervisor Lori Deel as she and her peers debated the ordinance.

The proposed county ordinance, which was recommended by the planning commission, would grandfather in the devices that are already in place in local businesses.

Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams pointed out that the ordinance would still allow the skill game machines to be added to businesses in commercial or industrial zones if a special use permit is approved.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson expressed opposition to regulating the machines until it becomes necessary.

Board Chair Charlie Atkins wanted time to talk with state legislators to get their sense of what may take place in Richmond.

At the end of their discussion, the supervisors voted to table action on the ordinance until more research is gathered.

If the machines are allowed, many people would like to see them regulated by the Virginia Lottery. When the Town of Marion adopted its ordinance limiting the machines last fall, Town Manager Bill Rush questioned why a casino machine in Bristol would be regulated differently than a skilled game machine.