In a battle of standouts from Southwest Virginia, Thomas Francisco had a moment of levity on Saturday night while facing Jake Watters from 60-feet, 6-inches away at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

“He almost hit me with the first pitch he threw, so we were able to laugh about that,” Francisco said. “Jake is a really good pitcher. He has a fastball with plus velocity and his offspeed works well off that.”

Francisco, a former star at Abingdon High School and East Carolina University, finished 1-for-3 in his first encounter with Watters, who attended Bland County High School and West Virginia University.

Playing for the Peoria Chiefs – a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate – Francisco singled in the second inning, grounded out in the fourth inning and reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth against the right-hander.

Watters is with the Lansing Lugnuts – an Oakland Athletics farm team – and allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings in a no decision.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not sure how those at-bats went against [Francisco]. I haven’t had my best stuff recently and I’ve been trying to work on a few different things, so that was the main focus,” Watters said. “I do believe I gave up a hit to him though and I’m pretty sure he had a solid week against us as a whole.”

Francisco did indeed have a productive series and has pieced together a five-game hitting streak in raising his batting average from .226 to .252. He also has one home run, 25 RBIs and 13 doubles.

“I’ve made a few very minor swing adjustments, but for the most part just showing up every day excited and ready to play,” Francisco said.

Watters is 1-5 with a 6.50 ERA in 11 starts and his last four outings have all been impressive.

“I’d say my mental game has really improved in a lot of ways and I’ve seen progress in everything since,” Watters said.

Three locals in the pros – Francisco, Watters and Cross – are making their way at the High-A level of the minors.

“I think it’s something to be proud of,” Watters said. “It’s always cool facing guys that locals from back home know and have some of the same roots that I do.”