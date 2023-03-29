CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

GRAFTING WORKSHOP. On Saturday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring Street, the Wythe Bland Region Master Gardeners will offer a free Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, which will be conducted by David Danner. For anyone who wants to do some grafting to take home, root stocks, scion, and grafting materials will be available at a cost of $3 per tree grafted. Scion is the grafting wood. Many varieties of apples will be available to choose from. To register for the workshop, call or text David Danner at 276-223-7773.

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, a free plant-based cooking school will take place. This year’s theme is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” The menu for this meal will be “Breakfast.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. For more information, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

HIS SACRIFICE. Grace Christian Academy students will present the Easter play “His Sacrifice” on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Freedom Tabernacle Ministries in Atkins.

BEHOLD THE GRACE OF GOD. The Easter program “Behold the Grace of God” will be presented at Adwolfe Free Will Baptist Church on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1032 Grubmore Road, Marion. All are welcome.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. To benefit Chilhowie High School’s Project Graduation, a pancake breakfast will be held April 1 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Chilhowie Library/Old High School. The cost is $5 for two pancakes, sausage and a drink with syrup and butter. Eat-in or carryout available.

EASTER EGG HUNT. The Saltville Ministerial Association will host an Easter egg hunt in the Town Commons at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

CAR SHOW & CORN HOLE. The Project Graduation Car Show and Corn Hole Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in the Chilhowie High School parking lot. The tourney starts at 11, while the car show begins at 12. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30. Concessions will be available. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

CLOTHES CLOSET. The Northwood High School Beta Club will have a Spring and Summer Clothes Closet on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Northwood High School Cafeteria. The club is currently accepting donations of clothing from newborn through adult 5X as well as shoes and belts. Items may be dropped off at the high school during regular school hours. All donations need to be made by Saturday, April 15, so that the clothing may be sorted by size prior to the Clothes Closet.

DERBY DAY. The celebrated Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 6, and the Marion Farmers Market wants to give area residents a place to show off their best Derby Day hats. Participants must wear their hat during the market and judging. Each participant may only enter one hat. The grand prize is a $100 cash prize, along with a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle, and a one-night stay at the historic General Francis Marion Hotel. The runner-up will receive a $50 cash prize and a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle.

FISH-O-REE. The free Bill Whitely Memorial Fish-O-Ree will be held May 6 at the well fields in Saltville. Youth may fish from 7-11 a.m. Food, drinks and prizes will be available at 11 a.m. All ages can take part at noon.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.