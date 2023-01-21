 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $599,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $599,900

2020 New build!!! This beautiful, fully custom home is now being offered on the market. Situated on a gorgeous lot, this home has stunning views of the seven sisters mountain range from the front porch and your own 6 1/2 acres, complete with a barn and a year round stream from the back porch. With curb appeal for days, this home is truly a must-see. Inside you'll find hardwood floors, quality craftsmanship, neutral colors, and a dream kitchen. The spacious master suite located on the main level has been totally revamped with a brand new master bathroom boasting dual vanities and a tile walk-in shower. Extra features include: two bedrooms in the lofted upstairs, a fully finished walk-out basement with two bonus rooms and a half bath, and a 2 car garage with an unfinished room overhead. The finished basement and loft could easily be used as an at-home-office, game room, in-law-suite, or movie theatre. The land offers a barn and water access, perfect for cows or horses. Do not hesitate!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.