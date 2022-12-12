Former Bland County inmates charged in prisoner attack

Accused of assaulting and wounding another inmate in July, five former Bland Correctional Center prisoners are facing felony charges.

Warrants on the men were served Dec. 6.

According to criminal complaints, Timothy Burke sustained life-threatening injuries during the July 13 attack in Burke’s dormitory.

Lt. Christopher A. Viar said the five suspects attempted to conceal their identities with long-sleeve shirts and orange medical masks.

The suspects – Jonathan Cody Vinson, 31; Peyton Bryce Wright, 23; Zachary Allen Rose, 23; Nickolas Aaron Henegar, 32; and Shane Jeffery Baskerville, 31 – were charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

Preliminary hearings have been set for March 1, 2023, in Bland County General District Court.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, all five suspects are now in Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.

Burke is in the Coffeewood Correctional Center.

On Monday, the Virginia DOC reported that a 33-year-old Wallens Ridge inmate, Carl Wilkins, was killed in a Sunday attack. It was the second killing there in just over a year.

Suspected meth found during traffic stop

Matthew James Bobbitt Jr., 36, of Austinville was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop at the intersection of Wilderness Road and Flat Top Road.

In a criminal complaint, Bland County Deputy T.C. Sarver said Bobbitt was stopped after failing to maintain his lane.

Sarver said Bobbitt gave deputies a glass smoking device from his center console after consenting to let officers search his vehicle. The device contained suspected methamphetamine residue.

“During our search of the vehicle, I located a small clear baggie containing a white crystal-like powdered substance located inside of a cigarette pack in the front passenger seat,” Sarver wrote.

Bobbitt, who is on probation in Wythe County for drug-related offenses, is free on a $2,000 bond while awaiting trial.

N.C. woman facing drug charge

Dakota Cathleen Nestor, 35, of Morgantown, North Carolina, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop at the Circle K in Bland.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T. Ramsey said he found a small glass capsule containing suspected meth after Nestor’s Nissan was stopped for an expired registration.

Nestor, whose criminal history includes a marijuana possession charge, is free on bond while awaiting her March 2023 preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

N.C. woman accused of DUI on interstate

A North Carolina woman was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with driving under the influence after a state conservation officer accused her of swerving and slowing down on Interstate 77.

Ashley Marie Green, 39, of Huntersville was also accused of refusing a blood or breath test, a civil violation.

According to a criminal complaint from Officer A.S. Bobbitt, Green’s southbound vehicle passed him, slowed down and then began swerving in both lanes.

He said he smelled alcohol coming from her vehicle and from her.

“I asked Green to perform some field sobriety tests and she began them, but then refused,” he wrote.

Green, who has no criminal history, told a magistrate “she was upset about a conversation with her mother and she was trying to find a place to pull off and rest.”

Free on bond, her trial date’s been set for Jan. 11, 2023.

Radford resident charged with DUI, reckless driving

Accused by a state trooper of driving 90 miles per hour on U.S. 52 while intoxicated, a Radford resident was arrested on Nov. 20.

Jonah Mckenzie Lewis, 24, has a Feb. 22, 2023, trial date set on the misdemeanor charges.

In a criminal complaint, Trooper C.E. Gray said he saw a Volkswagen Jetta “traveling at a high rate of speed” through Bland.

Gray said the vehicle pulled into a private lot before heading north on U.S. 52.

“The vehicle could not maintain lane, crossing center line multiple times, and crossing white line of shoulder of road,” the trooper wrote.

Gray said he paced the Jetta at 90 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.

After stopping the car, Gray said he could smell alcohol coming from the driver.

“Driver stated he had only a ‘couple’ White Claws prior in the day,” Gray said.

The trooper said Lewis showed impairment on field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of .18, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Lewis is free on a $2,500 bond.