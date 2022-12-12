Bland County 4-H public speaking contest held

The 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held on November 29th at Bland County Elementary School with twenty-nine participants. These students were already chosen as winners in the individual club contests. Senior members and club leaders evaluated 173 speeches and provided feedback to the group. Individual written critiques were given to each student who advanced to the county level. Thirty-five junior 4-H members were chosen from the clubs to compete at the county contest.

Members representing fourth grade were Skylar Bowling, Makayla Bradshaw, Maddy Brinkley, Allyson Cox, Desiree England, Naomi Keith, Joey Larkin, Lilly Miller, and Connor Williams.

The trophy winner was Skylar Bowling with her speech titled, “Break a Leg!” and the medal winner was Maddy Brinkley with her speech titled, “Lake Shawnee.”

Representing fifth grade were Kate Boone, Ryan Buttery, Raymond Faulkner, Braxdyn Havens, Addison Hodges, Kathleen Kegley, Bella Osborne, and Henry Wimmer. The trophy winner was Braxdyn Havens with his speech titled “It’s Corn” and the medal winner was Raymond Faulkner with his speech, “My Favorite Sport.”

Representing the sixth grade were Whitt Green, Caleb May, Berkley Miller, Calan Parks, Piper Potter, Jillian Sexton, and Chase Trigg. The trophy winner was Berkley Miller with her speech titled, “Peacocks” and the medal winner was Jillian Sexton with her speech titled, “Dragons: Real or Fake?”

Representing the seventh grade were Lilly Adkins, Asher Dale, Autumn Nelson, Bella Robbins, and Joshua Wilcox. The trophy winner was Joshua Wilcox with his speech titled, “Video Games-Go to the Next Level!” and the medal winner was Asher Dale with his speech “Evolution of Video Games.”

The senior division trophy winner was Bridgette Potter with her speech titled, “The Importance of Poetry” and the medal winner was Ella Miller with her speech “Why We Should Recycle.”

Junior leaders who assisted as room chairman were Bryson Fanning, Levi Potter, Roxie Lester, Anthony Bright, Keri Potter, Orion Mustard, Bridgette Potter, and Ella Miller.

Special thanks to the following volunteers who assisted with the contest: Emily Ratliff, Maddy Holdren, Jonathan Romano, Courtney Longworth, Randy Johnson, Hannah Cox, Hunter Romano, Kathryn Dunn, Kim Stowers, and Junior Stowers.

The contest was conducted and sponsored by Bland County 4-H All Stars under the leadership of Courtney Longworth, president. The All-Star Club provides ribbons, medals, and trophies for the contest. All Star members also serve as judges for the event.

Bland County 4-H All Stars also had an organizational and financial meeting after the conclusion of the contest. Newly elected officers were Courtney Longworth, president; Hannah Cox, vice president; Emily Ratliff, secretary; Junior Stowers, treasurer; and Jonathan Romano, reporter.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent