Emory & Henry will hold its fifth contracting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Byars Hall recognizing Cadet Thomas Peery at 2:30 p.m.

Peery, a third-year student from Chilhowie majoring in religion, is a member of the Virginia Army National Guard and has been a varsity wrestler.

The contracting ceremony indicates Peery is stating his oath to serve in the United States Army. Unlike non-contracted cadets, a contracted cadet is considered a member of the military and will gain the rank of second lieutenant upon graduation.

“This is a special day for this student and the college as Thomas is the son of our Director of Human Resources Tracy Peery.” said President John W. Wells. “He will be fully contracted with a future opportunity to serve as a commissioned officer in the United States Army.”

To learn more about the program visit:www.ehc.edu/rotc. The program began in 2018 and currently has ten cadets. Three cadets have been commissioned.