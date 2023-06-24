Song of the Mountains will return to the Lincoln Theatre on July 1, featuring some notable and popular musicians in bluegrass music along with their family members. Tim O’Brien and his wife, Jan Fabricius, along with husband and wife, Marc and Anita Pruitt, Everett Lilly and the Songcatchers, featuring Ashley Lilly, and the family band Williamson Branch will entertain folks from the stage.

Tim O’Brien & Jan FabriciusMulti-Grammy award winner O’Brien and Fabricius have performed together nationally and internationally either as a duo or as part of the Tim O’Brien Band since 2015. In a duet setting with a guitar, a mandolin, and their two voices, they bring an intimate acoustic music roots repertoire that’s at once both original and traditional.

Singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist O’Brien, born in Wheeling, W.Va., in 1954, grew up singing and playing guitar in church and in school. After seeing Doc Watson on TV, he became a lifelong devotee of old time and bluegrass music. Co-founder of Colorado’s Hot Rize, he toured the world with that band from 1978 until he started his solo career in 1990. His songs have been covered by Kathy Mattea, Garth Brooks, and the Dixie Chicks, and his collaborators onstage and in the recording studio include Darrell Scott, Dirk Powell, Mark Knopfler, and Sturgill Simpson. Awarded Grammy’s in both the Folk and Bluegrass categories, he is a member of both the West Virginia and the Colorado Music halls of fame. He lives with Fabricius in Nashville, Tenn.

Fabricius grew up in WaKeeney, Kansas, and sang from an early age in church and school, taking up clarinet and then mandolin. A registered nurse and mother of two, she kept her hand in music through local jams and regional bluegrass festivals while raising her family. Her music with O’Brien started informally around their home as he wrote or learned new songs, and she soon found herself singing and playing mandolin in the studio and onstage.

O’Brien’s 2021 release “He Walked On” and his upcoming release “Cup of Sugar” feature original songs co-written with Fabricius.

Marc & Anita PruettThe Pruetts live in Haywood County, North Carolina. They love to share their heritage through songs, stories, and instrumentals. They have a deep history in mountain music and mountain culture. Marc is a Grammy recipient for his banjo work on the Ricky Skaggs Album “Bluegrass Rules.”

For the past 16 years Marc has been with Balsam Range that has won many awards. Marc’s wife, Anita, has deep experience in singing bluegrass, gospel, and the traditional styles of country music. She is a gifted musician who plays both banjo and guitar.

Anita and Marc enjoy performing as a duet when Marc is not touring with Balsam Range. Marc likes to say that when he and Anita perform they work to “create a meaningful moment” with the audience.

Everett Lilly and

the SongcatchersThe Songcatchers are a multi-generational traditional country/folk music group and are led by Dr. Everett Lilly, a longtime professional musician.

Everett has played and recorded with such notables as Bill Monroe, Joan Baez, Vassar Clements, Bill Keith and Jim Rooney, the Lilly Brothers with whom he made two tours of Japan, and the Charles River Valley Boys (Beatle Country).

The lead singer of The Songcatchers is Everett’s 23-year-old daughter, Ashley Lilly, who is rapidly rising in the world of country music. Ashley is both a singer and a songwriter. She already has many recordings to her credit, including her own original songs as well as recording with the Sleepy Man Banjo Boys from New Jersey. Ashley is a country singer who is also at home with folk, pop, gospel, and bluegrass music. The Songcatchers have played numerous venues from Boston to Los Angeles and points in between. Notable examples include Mountain Stage, the famed Joe Val Festival in New England, and the Lincoln Theater.

Their Song of the Mountains show at the Lincoln Theater in Marion was broadcast nationwide on public television for nearly a year. The Songcatchers are widely known for their entertaining shows, musicianship, and close harmonies. Their rendition of traditional and original songs have been well received on both the East and West coasts.

Their baritone singer, Bill Atkinson, is an original member of the group and resides in Greenville, South Carolina, while Everett and Ashley now live in Newbury Park, California. Dan Bailey is their lead guitarist and is sought after for session work as well as major shows. Daniel Gravley and Brian Taylor on rhythm guitar and bass, respectively, round out the group.

Williamson BranchWhen it comes to music, there’s a closeness among family members that cannot be overstated. Harmonies are sweeter, rhythms are tighter, and emotions are heightened. For Williamson Branch, music and family have been melding for three generations. Despite a varied background that incorporates bluegrass, country, gospel and dance, this family band are traditionalists in every sense, carrying on a sound that springs from the very roots those archival styles imply.

Williamson Branch’s polished approach to music has garnered them five number-one songs, including Blue Moon Over Texas, which held the top spot on the RMR Bluegrass Chart for seven weeks. They won the award for Valley Star Family Vocal Group of the Year, while Melody Williamson was recognized as the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Vocalist of the Year in 2020. Kevin and Debbie have been recently been inducted into the West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame.

Since their formation in 2014, Williamson Branch has appeared on hundreds of stages including, The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Bluegrass First Class in Asheville, N.C., Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick, Maine, The Central Canadian Bluegrass Awards, Bill Gaither’s Fall Homecoming, and Guy Penrod’s Gospel Music Showcase.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television. The July 1tickets are available online and at the box office.

For more information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, and will feature the music of John Cowan’s Newgrass All-Stars (John is currently touring bass player and vocalist for the legendary Doobie Brothers). Also on the show will be Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road.